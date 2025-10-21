Senior Industrial Designer- Automotive
2025-10-21
We are looking for two Senior/Expert Industrial Designer with minimum 12 years experience for Automotive industry in Gothenburg.
Start is in January 2026, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Responsibilities
Propose and develop design solutions with clear product message and distinct brand identity that meets the project prerequisites. Explore ideas for product message and create 2D and 3D concepts, e.g., sketches, drawings, and visual artifacts, using the given inputs.
As part of a multidisciplinary product design team create concepts and develop projects from idea through to production. Interior and exterior design. On Senior Expert level the person is recognized both within and outside the organization as thought leader in area of expertise and recognized across the company as an expert in their discipline.
Master contributor to the education and development of others within the company
Has up-to-date understanding of market trends and able to leverage strong internal and external networks to remain ahead of the game
An ambassador of the TD/BA who adds value through clear articulation of fresh, future-focused links between their area of expertise and other parts of the industry.
Requirements
BSc or MSc within Industrial Design or equivalent
Cv and add your portfolio in same file
Minimum 12 years experience within Industrial Design, preferably within Automotive
Clear articulation of how person is creating value within their part for their current function
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in January 2026, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
