Senior Illustrator
2024-11-06
Senior Illustrators at Envar not only create memorable artwork, but also set the quality bar for the whole studio as well as support more junior artists to get to the next level.
As a Senior Illustrator, you will work closely with our Art Directors on multiple projects to set its style, tone and quality bar for everyone else. Helping others to maintain consistency throughout the project as well as creating exceptional quality artwork with a focus on storytelling will be the key to success in this role.
Responsibilities:
Deliver exceptional quality illustrated work
Set the quality standards for other illustrators on the project
Mentor more junior artists on the team, provide feedback and strive to go beyond
Work closely with the Art Director to streamline and make continued improvements on the art development pipeline for multiple projects
Required Qualifications:
5+ years of experience in Illustration for the Entertainment industry
Experience owning and effectively communicating about projects and workflow
Extreme proficiency in art fundamentals, visual storytelling and color theory
Showcase ability to paint or draw in a variety of art styles
Persistent self-education around innovations in the creative field
Experience as a art mentor
Fluent in English
Great organizational skills
Excellent time management skills
Bonus points:
Experience in Visual Development or world building for games and film
Strong interest in Games and Game Development
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22
