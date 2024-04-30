Senior HR Manager & Executive Assistant
2024-04-30
Your Dual Role: In this pivotal role, you will navigate the domains of human resources management and executive support, providing a distinctive chance to impact our company's culture and the executive decision-making framework. This position is specifically designed for a nimble and robust professional who excels in the dynamic atmosphere of a company environment and possesses a fervent commitment to developing foundational systems and processes.
HR Leadership Responsibilities:
HR Support: Your role will involve significant HR responsibilities, including coordinating recruitment efforts, facilitating new hire orientations, and managing employee records. Ensuring that HR policies are clearly communicated and adhered to within the company will be a key part of your duties.
Employee Well-being Oversight: You will play a pivotal role in monitoring and enhancing employee satisfaction and well-being. This may involve organizing team-building activities, wellness programs, and addressing any concerns related to the workplace environment.
Internal Communication: Acting as a liaison between the executive team and other departments, you will ensure clear and effective communication within the company. This may include drafting and disseminating internal memos or updates on behalf of the executive team.
Strategic HR Planning: Develop and implement HR strategies that align with our company vision, driving organizational growth and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.
Talent Acquisition and Development: Lead the charge in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, ensuring our team is poised to meet the evolving challenges of the aviation IT landscape.
Executive Support Duties:
Project Assistance: Your responsibilities will also include providing assistance or overseeing specific projects, particularly those that are administrative or organizational in nature, to support the company's goals. Ensuring that these projects meet their deadlines and objectives will be crucial.
Efficient Meeting Coordination: Organize and document executive meetings with precision, ensuring that strategic decisions are effectively translated into actionable plans.
Seamless Internal Communication: Act as a vital link between the leadership team and the rest of the organization, facilitating clear and effective communication channels.
Contract and Document Management: You will review and manage contracts and other important documents, ensuring that they are properly organized, filed, and accessible for review by the executive team or relevant parties as needed.
Stakeholder Engagement: Engaging with key stakeholders, such as investors, clients, and partners, will be part of your role. Ensuring their inquiries and concerns are addressed promptly and professionally is essential for maintaining strong relationships.
Confidentiality and Discretion: Handling sensitive information with the utmost confidentiality and discretion is critical, especially given the highly regulated nature of the aviation industry. Your ability to maintain confidentiality will be of paramount importance.
Why You Could Be the Ideal Candidate: Your unique blend of HR expertise and executive support skills, combined with your adaptability and pioneering spirit, makes you the perfect fit for our company. You are not just looking for a job; you are seeking to make a mark in an emerging field, ready to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities that come with a rapidly growing company.
If you are driven by the prospect of playing a crucial role in a company that is set to redefine the aviation IT industry, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to become our Senior HR Manager & Executive Assistant, and let's embark on this transformative journey together.
