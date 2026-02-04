Senior Gameplay Programmer
2026-02-04
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Senior Gameplay Programmer
We're expanding our gameplay programming team and looking for an experienced developer who cares about writing clean, performant, and maintainable code, and who wants to support those around them.
You'll be joining a collaborative team of engineers, designers, and artists who enjoy solving complex problems together. We're not just looking for someone who can write code - we're looking for someone who can shape systems, guide teammates, and balance clarity, performance, and creativity in everything they do.
We use a heavily customized version of Stingray, and our development is primarily in C++. The focus is on building gameplay systems that are reliable, scalable, and performant; particularly for multiplayer and live service environments. This is a hands-on role with plenty of room to take ownership and work on how our features and systems evolve.
What you'll do
Design, implement, and maintain gameplay systems and features in C++.
Build dynamic systems that interact in overlapping, emergent ways.
Write gameplay code that is clean, scalable, and performance-aware.
Profile and optimize systems to keep frame time, memory, and networking stable.
Debug complex gameplay issues, from multi-system interactions to edge cases.
Collaborate with design, QA, and production to ensure features deliver both technically and for players.
Help maintain consistent standards through code reviews, discussions, and technical guidance.
Contribute to a healthy, collaborative team culture by sharing knowledge and supporting peers.
Act as a point of clarity in design and implementation, supporting alignment across the team.
Work with industry-standard tools for production tracking (e.g., Jira, Confluence) to keep work transparent and traceable.
Write and maintain documentation that makes systems, workflows, and decisions clear to the team.
What we're looking for
Excellent C++ skills and deep experience in a game engine context.
5+ years of hands-on experience developing gameplay features and systems, especially for multiplayer games (shooters a strong plus).
Strong understanding of CPU architecture, memory, and performance trade-offs - able to explain concepts like CPU caches and their impact on real-world code.
Ability to create gameplay systems that support emergent interactions.
Familiarity with a broad range of development areas: gameplay, content creation, physics, animation, AI, and systems integration.
Strong foundation in 3D math (linear algebra, vectors, matrices).
One or more shipped titles in a C++ environment (custom engine or Unreal).
Experience with live service development and maintaining code post-launch.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Nice-to-have (but not required)
Familiarity with ECS architectures.
Experience building developer tools or improving workflows.
Experience shipping on consoles like PS4/PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.
Comfortable with Git and modern development practices.
You'll be a great fit if...
You enjoy solving hard problems and sharing what you learn.
You care about writing maintainable code that others can understand and extend.
You're collaborative, supportive, and open to feedback - and you give it kindly too.
You're curious, practical, and like to keep things relaxed but focused.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here!
