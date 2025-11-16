Senior Fullstack Developer .NET/Angular
2025-11-16
Join us as a Senior Full Stack Developer and make a meaningful impact in a team that values your expertise!
About the role:
As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you'll be part of one of our agile teams, contributing to both development and maintenance of internal solutions within the Business Support unit at If Skadeförsäkring. These solutions include areas such as catering, communication, and internal audit. You'll need to be adaptable and solution-driven, as your work will span various technologies and involve diverse systems.
Your work will involve:
Collaborating with product owners, end users, and stakeholders
Writing and testing code, including unit and automated tests
Supporting manual system testing when needed
About the Team
IT Corporate consists of agile teams of 3-10 people working closely to deliver smart, high-quality solutions. We value collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. Guided by If's core values, we foster an inclusive and supportive environment.
Who are You?
We are looking for someone who enjoys collaboration, values quality, and thrives in a dynamic environment. You bring a proactive mindset and a flexible, solution-oriented approach to your work.
You have:
Technical skills in Angular, .NET Platform, C#, Entity Framework, Azure, Azure Functions, Logic Apps and DevOps
Relevant education with a university/college degree or comparable skills
At least 5 years of experience as a developer
Nice to have:
Experience with Azure pipelines/CI/CD and IAC.
Experience as a Lead Developer
This is a long-term opportunity that can be very suitable for a freelancer/self-employed.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Addedo AB:
Addedo stöttar, utvecklar och utmanar Finance och Business Control-funktionen. Det gör vi genom att förbättra processer samt inspirera utveckling av ekonomistyrning, uppföljning och rapportering. Med automatisering och digitalisering lägger vi grunden till konkret värdeskapande. Vi strävar mot att våra kunder skall känna sig trygga, smarta och snabba i sitt arbete.Addedo Sverige har sen starten för 17 år sen vuxit från noll till drygt 170 MSEK i omsättning, cirka 300 aktiva kunder och drygt 65 medarbetare. Vi har etablerat oss som den ledande partnern när det gäller programvarulösningar för ekonomistyrning och koncernrapportering. Addedo har kontor i Stockholm, Göteborg och Malmö. Vi har under alla år vi mätt fått höga värden både i kund- och medarbetarundersökningar.Vid ett flertal tillfällen genom åren har vi blivit uppmärksammade som den bästa partner av IBM, SAP, Workday och Workiva i Sverige men också Europa och globalt. Så ansöker du
