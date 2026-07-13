Senior Full-Stack Developer
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norvion Systems AB i Göteborg
About Norvion Systems AB
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Norvion Systems AB is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
The Opportunity:
To support our growing technical delivery, we are currently looking for an experienced Senior Full-Stack Developer for an exciting consulting assignment with our premier client in Gothenburg. We are looking for a senior engineer who enjoys building scalable cloud-native applications, modern APIs, and reusable platform components. Experience with AWS, serverless architectures, and modern engineering practices is highly valued.
🎯 Key Focus Areas
Full-Stack Application Development: Designing and implementing robust end-to-end features using TypeScript, Node.js, and React.js.
Cloud & Serverless Architecture: Building scalable, cloud-native applications and microservices using AWS and serverless best practices.
API & Platform Components: Developing modern REST APIs and reusable platform components to ensure system extensibility.
Modern Engineering Practices: Embracing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and utilizing AI-assisted software development workflows to optimize code quality and delivery speed.
👤 Profile & Qualifications
We are looking for a senior engineer with a strong delivery mindset and a passion for modern cloud technologies:
Core Tech Stack: Deep proficiency in TypeScript, Node.js, and React.js.
Cloud Expertise: Proven experience with AWS ecosystems, specifically cloud-native and serverless patterns.
API Design: Extensive experience in developing and consuming REST APIs.
Next-Gen Workflows: Hands-on experience or familiarity with AI-assisted software development.
Language Skills: Excellent communication skills in English.
Work Authorization: The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date (or possessing an active permit allowing an immediate start without a new application process) is strongly preferred due to the September 2026 timeline.
Nice to have (Bonus Skills):
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (specifically AWS CDK).
Prior experience within the automotive industry is considered a strong advantage.
🎁 Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001891