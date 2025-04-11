Senior full stack developer for Sweden's next Unicorn
2025-04-11
Ambitious? So are we.
At SkimSafe, we build innovative cybersecurity products that make everyday life more secure. Since our launch in 2020, we've grown rapidly - and we're just getting started.
We're a tight-knit, fast-growing team with big ambitions, bringing together a wide range of skills in software development, fraud prevention, customer support, communication, and sales. What unites us is a shared mission: to make the internet a safer place for everyone.
Right now, we're looking for a senior full stack developer who wants to work on site at our Stockholm office, writing clean, scalable code that helps protect real people from real threats.
You'll be part of a team that values curiosity, pragmatism, and impact.
If you believe the internet should be a safe place for everyone - we'd love to meet you.
Job description
As a Senior Developer at SkimSafe, you'll work closely with our CTO to ensure our digital systems run smoothly, securely, and at peak performance. You'll take a leading role in maintaining and developing our website, middleware, and CRM systems - and help us build brand new digital services that no one has built before.
For each market we operate in, our technology stack contains multiple applications developed using the following languages and platforms:
Elixir,
Phoenix Liveview
Rust
PHP
EKS Kubernetes
We constantly challenge ourselves with questions like:
How fast can our site load?
What tasks can we automate?
How resilient can our backend be?
What smart features can help customers be more secure tomorrow than they do today?
If that gets your gears turning - keep reading.
What are we looking for?
The most important success factor at SkimSafe is attitude. We're looking for someone with curiosity, energy, and a real drive to get things done. You don't need to have checked every box on day one - we believe skills can be learned, but motivation is something you bring with you.
We're growing fast in an industry that's evolving even faster. That means we value adaptability and a proactive mindset. We don't expect you to have all the answers - but we do expect you to want to be the best in the world at what you do within 5 years.
About you
* You're a skilled senior developer who thinks analytically and understands how to weigh technical decisions against business goals.
* You enjoy autonomy and take ownership from day one.
* You like to build things that last and solve problems creatively.
* You're not afraid to challenge assumptions - or be challenged.
Key qualifications
* 5+ years of hands-on coding experience
* Detail-oriented and passionate about writing clean, reliable code
* A problem-solver who finds joy in elegant technical solutions
* Comfortable thinking outside the box when choosing tools or approaches
* Fluent in English
Technologies we currently use
Must-have experience in:
PHP
JavaScript, CSS
Git
MySQL
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Bonus points for experience with:
Vue.js
Elixir
PostgreSQL
Redis
Lando
GoCD
What we offer
We offer a competitive compensation package, with a solid base salary and a generous stock options program - because we want you to share in our success.
You'll be part of a tight-knit and ambitious team, working from our headquarters in Vasastan, Stockholm. We're serious about our mission, but just as serious about having a great time while building something truly impactful. Så ansöker du
