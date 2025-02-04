Senior Frontend Engineer
Simployer is transforming HR tech, and we are on the lookout for an experienced Senior Frontend Engineer to help us build scalable and maintainable web applications. As part of the growing cross-functional team, you will focus on delivering high-quality frontend solutions that enhance user experience and performance.
Do you have hands-on experience leveraging generative AI in software development and a strong belief in its potential to reshape software engineering? Then join us in shaping the future of HR technology as we continue to revolutionize the industry with AI-powered solutions, seamless HR systems, and exceptional user experiences.
Responsibilities
Develop, test, and deploy frontend applications using React, JavaScript/TypeScript.
Take ownership of the features you build, ensuring they are scalable, performant, and maintainable.
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and backend engineers to create valuable user-facing functionality.
Contribute to technical discussions and architectural decisions, bringing insights into frontend development best practices.
Improve and maintain existing frontend codebases, ensuring consistency, reusability, and long-term maintainability.
Contribute to the development and evolution of a shared component library, ensuring consistency and efficiency across applications.
Optimize applications for performance, usability, and accessibility.
Actively leverage generative AI to improve all aspects of the software development process, from coding and debugging to testing, documentation, and automation.
Stay engaged with the latest developments in generative AI for software engineering, continuously exploring how it can enhance development efficiency and creativity.
Contribute to frontend development processes, including testing strategies, and CI/CD workflows.
Mentor and support junior engineers to help the team grow in frontend capabilities.
Stay up-to-date with modern frontend technologies and advocate for continuous improvements.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in frontend development, with a strong focus on React and TypeScript.
Solid understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), component-based architecture, and state management.
Experience working with RESTful APIs and GraphQL, integrating frontend applications with backend services.
Strong understanding of performance optimization techniques for frontend applications.
Familiarity with testing frameworks and writing automated tests.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and modern development workflows (Git, feature branching, pull requests, code reviews).
Experience working with micro frontend architectures and how to structure applications for modularity and scalability.
Ability to balance pragmatism and technical excellence, ensuring solutions are both effective and maintainable.
Experience with Agile methodologies and tools like Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket.
Hands-on experience leveraging generative AI in software development, with a strong belief in its potential to reshape software engineering.
Fluent in English, with the ability to communicate technical concepts clearly.
Nice to Have
Experience with server-side rendering (Next.js) and static site generation.
Familiarity with frontend security best practices (e.g., XSS, CSRF, CORS).
Exposure to design systems and component-driven development.
Experience working with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or similar).
Experience contributing to component libraries or design systems to promote reusability and consistency.
Greetings from Recruiting Manager
Hi, my name is Ola and I am the Engineering Manager for the Unified UX team in Simployer. As a Senior Frontend Engineer in our team you will be working closely with myself and a team of talented and passionate engineers and designers dedicated to deliver the best possible user experience for our customers. You will also play an important role in our work towards the next generation frontend for our products. I look forward to learning more about you, and how you can contribute to our success.
What we offer
A supportive and inclusive workplace where collaboration and personal growth are prioritized.
The flexibility to work from home or in one of our offices (Sarpsborg, Oslo, Stockholm or Gdansk), based on your preference.
Opportunities for personal and professional development with an emphasis on work-life balance.
A team that inspires and supports one another in achieving our goals.
High autonomy and responsibility, with recognition for your unique contributions.
Our Hiring Process
Introduction meeting: A brief chat with our recruiter for us to understand your background better, and for you to learn about us and the role (approx. 30 minutes).
Personality & Logic Test: A short assessment to help us understand your problem-solving abilities and cognitive strengths via Alva Labs.
Meet & Greet: Meet with Ola - your future manager - to assess your experience and skills, and for you to learn more about the projects we are working on (approx. 60 minutes).
Technical Interview: A deeper dive into your technical expertise and for you to get a better feel for our team (approx. 60 minutes). Informal
HR Interview: Before making an offer, we'll have a final informal chat to answer any last questions and ensure everything feels right on both sides (approx. 30 minutes).
We can't wait to meet you!
At Simployer, we believe in empowering our employees to achieve their best. Join us and contribute to a workplace where your skills and ideas can truly make a difference.
