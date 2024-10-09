Senior Frontend Developer (Angular)
Smartsign AB / Datajobb / Borlänge Visa alla datajobb i Borlänge
2024-10-09
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Smartsign AB i Borlänge
Smartsign is seeking Frontend Developers to join our team in Borlängeand help us build innovative digital signage solutions. As a Frontend Developer at Smartsign, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with talented professionals in a fast-paced, creative environment. This position is at the office in Borlänge.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Angular, CSS, and responsive design principles.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including backend developers, designers, and product managers to ensure seamless integration of frontend and backend.
Optimize and improve performance and scalability of web applications.
Ensure high-quality code and adherence to coding standards and best practices.
Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in frontend development, and share insights and best practices with the team.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field.
3+ years of experience in frontend development using Angular, CSS, and responsive design principles.
Strong understanding of web development best practices, including cross-browser compatibility, accessibility, and usability.
Proficiency in frontend development tools and technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
Experience with version control systems such as Git.
Good communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of Vue.js and .NET C# is a bonus.
What we offer:
A dynamic and creative work environment where you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with talented professionals.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
The chance to make a meaningful impact on the digital signage industry.
Company car, Tesla Model Y
Join us and help us shape the future of digital signage! Apply now and share your resume showcasing your relevant experience and technical skills in frontend development. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Smartsign AB
(org.nr 556539-2353), https://smartsign.se Arbetsplats
Smartsign Jobbnummer
8946741