Senior FP&A Analyst Sweden/Norway
2026-01-19
We are looking for a talented FP&A analyst to join our Northern Europe FP&A team. This is a key role for an experienced finance professional who combines strong FP&A capabilities with proven commercial business partnering experience in a multinational, matrix-driven organization.
Your Role
As our Senior FP&A Analyst - Commercial Lead / Business Partner, you will lead all commercial FP&A activities for Sweden and Norway and work closely with commercial and functional leaders to provide clear financial insights that support strong decision-making. Reporting to the Head of FP&A Sweden/Norway, you will focus on improving data quality, deepening analytics and strengthening the overall insight delivered to the business. You will identify key performance drivers, improve forecasting accuracy and support the development and standardization of FP&A processes and tools.
You will also collaborate closely with our Commercial Finance teams in Denmark and Finland to drive best practice, enhance transparency and align commercial reporting across the Northern Region. Based in Sweden in a hybrid setup, you will be an integrated member of both the Swedish FP&A team and the wider Northern Europe organization.
In this role, you will play an important part in elevating the region's commercial and analytical capability. You will be responsible for consolidated commercial reporting, forecasting and performance analysis, providing timely KPIs and commentary, and ensuring consistent methodologies for volume, price, mix and market performance. You will also manage key commercial finance processes such as pricing, discounts, rebates, commissions and aged debt, while contributing to strategic cross-country initiatives and supporting data-driven decision-making in partnership with EU Pricing and EU BI teams.
Who are you?
To be successful, you bring solid experience from multi-site, multi-country Finance Business Partnering or senior controlling, combined with strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to influence at all levels. You are analytical, highly data-driven and comfortable working with large datasets, and you have hands-on experience transforming data into meaningful insights through BI tools such as Tableau or Snowflake. You are used to developing and improving processes and systems, and you enjoy taking an active role in shaping the way the organization works.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required for this position, and it is considered a strong advantage if you also speak Norwegian, as the role supports both markets.
Why Join JELD-WEN?
JELD-WEN is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows and related building products for both new construction and renovation markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, we operate in 16 countries across North America and Europe with approximately 18,000 employees.
Your application
Submit your application and we will interview suitable candidates as they apply. We don't accept applications through e-mail due to GDPR regulations. For more information, you are welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Business Partner Emma Elofsgård, eelofsgard@jeldwen.com
Unless explicitly requested or approached by JELD-WEN, the company will not accept unsolicited resumes from headhunters, recruitment agencies, or fee-based recruitment services
JELD-WEN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any applicant for employment or employee on the basis of race, color, religious creed, gender, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status or any other classification protected by applicable discrimination laws. Så ansöker du
