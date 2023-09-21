Senior Engineer Customer Adaptation
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you love challenges and solving problems? Are you thrilled by trucks, technical solutions, and have an eye for details? Then this position is a perfect fit for you! Come join us at Volvo Group Trucks Technology!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
The team you will belong to; Team CA & Product Material is a group within Chassis Development department Vehicle Engineering Gothenburg. We have responsibilities within customer adaptation, master builds, and material handling.
The whole group consists of 11 people whereof 6 within customer adaptation. We work together with many colleagues with different technical skills and cultures, which gives you the opportunity to develop yourself. We all have passion for technology and are driven by developing a sustainable transport industry - and have fun while doing it!
ROLE DESCRIPTION
The Customer Adaptation process is a strategic area with the aim to support truck sales. As an engineer within customer adaptation, you will be a part of a team with highly skilled engineers - so your role will consist of constant development and learning both from and together with your colleagues.
Your daily work will be to investigate possible technical combinations that are not included in our standard offering and judge the technical feasibility. These investigations extend across the whole chassis product ownership.
When needed, a part of your work is also to design in CAD, release and introduce new parts to fit new solutions.
We interact cross functionally with our colleagues within chassis, Volvo Group Trucks Operations Customer Adaptation department and the purchasing organization. This means that your work will also be about networking, communicating and cooperating.
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that you are a mechanical engineer with at least 5 years of automotive experience within the truck segment.
You have a strong drive, high focus and curiosity, eager to take initiatives.
You have a positive and open attitude with passion for finding answers and best technical solutions.
As the rest of the team, you are a target-oriented team player, agile and accountable for the tasks you take on.
An advantage is knowledge in Volvo systems such as KOLA, CREO tools and experience of chassis packaging and components/systems.
ARE WE THE PERFECT MATCH?
Does it excite you to do technical investigations and develop solutions in combination with design work?
Then don't hesitate to send in your application right now, screening of the applications will start shortly!
You might be exactly what we need.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
Peter Stangmo, Manager CA & Product Material, +46 76 5533026
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8131993