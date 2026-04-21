Senior Embedded Software Engineer (C++ / Embedded Linux)

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-04-21


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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with organizations driving digital transformation in areas such as cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
Now Hiring: Senior Embedded Software Engineer (C++ / Embedded Linux)
We are currently looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer for an exciting assignment. This role is ideal for someone who can quickly ramp up in a new environment and take on a technical leadership role within an ongoing project.
About the role
The organization is in a key transformation phase, transitioning from RTOS to Embedded Linux. You will play a central role in defining structure, setting technical direction, and supporting the team throughout this journey.
The role combines hands-on development with strategic responsibilities in architecture and technical decision-making. On-site presence at the client's location is required, and no hybrid setup is currently offered. The ability to start on relatively short notice is also important.
Responsibilities

Develop and maintain embedded/software platform components, primarily in C++

Take technical ownership and bring structure to an ongoing project

Guide the transition from RTOS to Embedded Linux

Implement new features from design to delivery

Perform deep debugging and troubleshooting across application code, Embedded Linux, and hardware

Contribute to improvements in build, test, and release processes (CI/CD, Azure DevOps)

Apply secure and robust engineering practices

Required qualifications

Strong professional experience with C++ in embedded or system-level development

Solid experience with Embedded Linux (systems programming, networking, debugging)

Proven ability to take technical leadership or act as a senior advisor within a team

Experience with both RTOS and Embedded Linux, preferably in migration contexts

Strong mindset around testing, maintainability, and system architecture

Experience with Git and preferably Azure DevOps

Experience working in Agile teams

Fluent in English

Comfortable working in international and multicultural environments

Nice to have

Security background (e.g., secure boot/update concepts, threat modeling, vulnerability-aware development)

RTOS experience

Familiarity with DevOps/CI/CD practices

Hands-on experience with Yocto

Experience with radar and/or LiDAR technologies/products

Experience with hardware-level troubleshooting

Experience with C#, Java, or Python

Additional information
This is an opportunity to take on a high-impact role where you will influence both technical direction and ways of working in a modern embedded environment.
Assignment details:

Duration: 2026-05-04 - 2026-09-30

Response requested as soon as possible, no later than 2026-05-03

How to apply
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:

Your updated CV

Your availability to start

A motivation statement describing your suitability

Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7611510-1959485".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta)
211 20  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
9868199

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