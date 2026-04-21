Senior Embedded Software Engineer (C++ / Embedded Linux)
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-21
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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with organizations driving digital transformation in areas such as cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
Now Hiring: Senior Embedded Software Engineer (C++ / Embedded Linux)
We are currently looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer for an exciting assignment. This role is ideal for someone who can quickly ramp up in a new environment and take on a technical leadership role within an ongoing project.
About the role
The organization is in a key transformation phase, transitioning from RTOS to Embedded Linux. You will play a central role in defining structure, setting technical direction, and supporting the team throughout this journey.
The role combines hands-on development with strategic responsibilities in architecture and technical decision-making. On-site presence at the client's location is required, and no hybrid setup is currently offered. The ability to start on relatively short notice is also important.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain embedded/software platform components, primarily in C++
Take technical ownership and bring structure to an ongoing project
Guide the transition from RTOS to Embedded Linux
Implement new features from design to delivery
Perform deep debugging and troubleshooting across application code, Embedded Linux, and hardware
Contribute to improvements in build, test, and release processes (CI/CD, Azure DevOps)
Apply secure and robust engineering practices
Required qualifications
Strong professional experience with C++ in embedded or system-level development
Solid experience with Embedded Linux (systems programming, networking, debugging)
Proven ability to take technical leadership or act as a senior advisor within a team
Experience with both RTOS and Embedded Linux, preferably in migration contexts
Strong mindset around testing, maintainability, and system architecture
Experience with Git and preferably Azure DevOps
Experience working in Agile teams
Fluent in English
Comfortable working in international and multicultural environments
Nice to have
Security background (e.g., secure boot/update concepts, threat modeling, vulnerability-aware development)
RTOS experience
Familiarity with DevOps/CI/CD practices
Hands-on experience with Yocto
Experience with radar and/or LiDAR technologies/products
Experience with hardware-level troubleshooting
Experience with C#, Java, or Python
Additional information
This is an opportunity to take on a high-impact role where you will influence both technical direction and ways of working in a modern embedded environment.
Assignment details:
Duration: 2026-05-04 - 2026-09-30
Response requested as soon as possible, no later than 2026-05-03
How to apply
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start
A motivation statement describing your suitability
Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7611510-1959485". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9868199