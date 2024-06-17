Senior Electronics Design Engineer, Powerbox (prbx)
2024-06-17
Job description
You will work in close cooperation with our Power Designers and interact with disciplines across Cosel Group, such as electronics design, system design, product management and production management. Co-operation with global and other design centers in Sweden, Europe and Japan is part of the daily work. To support technology and research interaction Cosel Group also has Japanese power designers in Europe to bridge the technology exchange between group resources in Europe and Japan.
Responsibility and tasks
• Development of customized AC/DC and DC/DC converters
• Conceptual design, calculation, and layout creation of switching power supplies
• Support of customer projects
• Creation of parts lists, specifications, and work instructions
• Commissioning, measurement, and optimization of prototypes
Qualifications
You take the initiative and are willing to adopt new methods and techniques. You work well independently, but you are also a team player with excellent communication skills. You have several years of working experience in electronic design and development of power converters and have gained extensive knowledge.
You have:
• A Bachelor or Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering
• Experience in power electronics and power supply designs
• Experience as lead designer in electronical development projects
• Knowledge of CAD systems for electronics
• Experience from HW design of power electronics
• Experience in EMC/EMI and thermal management design
• Good theoretical experience in power components
• Experience in documentation of designs, test results, technical reports
• Good cooperation & communication skills
• Fluent in English
• EU citizenship (required) and a Swedish work permit
The little plus
• Knowledge of CAD system for mechanics
• Experience in the regulatory aspects of power electronic conversion
• Project management procedures and agile methods.
• Knowledge of software and programming
Personality
To be successful in the role, you have an analytical approach, a strong drive for results and customer focus. You have effective communication and co-operation skills and the ability to take the initiative and adapt to new methods and techniques. Most of all you have an inquisitive mind, and a thirst for knowledge.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
