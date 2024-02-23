Senior Electrical Engineer
The role of Senior Electrical Engineer is to oversee the process for design management, commissioning and project engineering ensuring consistent application of agreed procedures and utilisation of standard forms. The role also requires the ongoing mentoring of all engineering personnel in the region to ensure their continued development.
Senior Electrical Engineer Responsibilities
In conjunction with your project team, you will be responsible for the execution of various stages of a project as follows:
•
Ensure the design management process is followed by either taking on the role directly or appointing an individual responsible for this role.
•
Ensure the Commissioning lead process is followed by either taking on the role directly or appointing an individual responsible for this role.
•
On-going monitoring of the project engineering process to ensure compliance and mentoring of the project engineers when required.
•
Structured mentoring of the graduate engineer's in line with plan agreed with Engineering Manager.
•
Assist BUL in resolving any significant technical issues that cannot be resolved on site.
•
Monthly progress reporting to the BUL and Engineering Manager.
•
Assist BUL with recruiting of and appointing engineering support to individual projects.
•
Technical review of Tenders when required, manage outsourcing of review on larger tenders.
•
Attend Tender Interviews as required to promote technical capabilities.
•
Highlight emerging technologies and technically and technically access innovative suggestions in the region.
•
You will proactively and vigilantly keep information secure and fully comply with the Kirby Information Security Management System (ISMS).
The above list of tasks, activities, responsibilities and accountabilities is not exclusive or exhaustive and the post holder will be required to undertake such tasks as may reasonably be expected within the scope and grading of the post. Job descriptions will be regularly reviewed to ensure they are an accurate representation of the post. Så ansöker du
