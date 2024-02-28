After Market Sales Manager to Mycronic!
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Mycronic is in an expansive phase where they want to continue their growth into new markets and countries, and they are looking for individuals who are thrilled by this exciting journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines. Today, Mycronic is divided into four divisions where you will belong to the Pattern Generator Division which currently has customers in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US and in line with continued growth in, among other things, the American market, they now need to expand one of the teams with an After Market Sales Manager. The after market sales account for approx. 30-50% of the turnover within the division and you will therefore have a very important role in the work to ensure and further develop this area. You will belong to a small team in Täby which today is responsible for aftermarket sales worldwide and you will report to Hanna Vannevik, Sr Director After Market Sales.
Job duties
This is a role where you are offered a unique opportunity to work in the area where high tech and business meet in long-term international customer relations. You will be responsible for all service contracts in the US and are an important part of the work to ensure and develop the aftermarket sales. In recent years, customer demands have also increased regarding several different compliance issues. Mycronic has expert functions that produce data for this, but wants to keep customer communication together, which is one of your focus areas.
Furthermore, you will...
• In close cooperation with the subsidiaries, develop the profitability of Mycronic 's aftermarket business
• Analyzing existing contracts, prices and make proposals for future service contracts for all of Mycronic's regions
• Provide Mycronic subsidiaries with information to ensure contract fulfillment, as well as support the regions with customer presentation materials.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal skills and interest in the position. Furthermore, you have...
• An academic education in a relevant field, for example electronics, mechanics, mechatronics or equivalent
• Several years of work experience in B2B work and is used to handling complex customer dialogues
• Experience from manufacturing companies
• Very good knowledge in English since you will use it in your daily work
• The opportunity to travel some days a month
Other information
• Start: By agreement
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Täby as well as travel and the possibility of some remote work
• Contact details: Responsible recruiter Johanna Sörell johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Mycronic's wishes are that all calls and emails regarding the position go to Academic Work.
• Apply for the position by clicking Apply below. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed down before the position
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28
