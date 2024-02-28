Project based 2nd line support
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to the world of music and technology! Our company 's platform is very inclusive and so is the workplace where we value our differences becasue that is what makes us thrive! In this role you will be instrumental in keeping the IT environment at the office running smoothly. Together with your team of IT desk colleagues you will solve all types of IT related issues whether its a phone, computer or printer that has a problem.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role you will work on various projects to develop and improve the IT and ServieDesk operations. This role might fit you who have worked as a 2nd line technician for at least 3-4 years and are looking for a new opportunity. You should have extensive knowledge in supporting Apple devices since that is the devices most often used at the workplace. Moreover, you should also be comfortable hosting meetings with system vendors and other third party actors as you will be responsible for keeping a good relationship with them.
Our client boasts a dynamic distributed workforce that stretches the globe and uses primarily Apple devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops as well as various mobile devices. A wide range of SaaS solutions, that constantly evolve, help improve productivity and you'll be at the forefront of supporting the user IT needs to ensure they are contributing to the company's mission.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will provide excellent IT-support experience on hard- and software to our global collegues working from anywhere
• Be our representative in our IT Desk and other support channels
• Maintain printers, meeting room technology and other IT related equipment in the office
• Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralized user management (LDAP)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
someone that is a team player and that enjoy working in collaboration with your team to find solutions to problems. You are self-motivated and active with the ability to work independently. You are also someone that is dependable, have a sense of urgency and are able to meet deadlines.
Moreover you should have:
• communication and customer support skills, maintaining a professional demeanor at all levels of the business.
• You are flexible and willing to adapt to fast and often occurring changes.
• You have experience with JIRA or Service now and worked through Google workspace
• You also have a wide experience in supporting macOS and Windows based systems and love to give people first class technical support for their problems.
Language: English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Flexible
• Has a strong technical interest
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102488". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8501994