German speaking Sales Development Representative to IamIP!
2024-02-28
We are looking for a German speaking Sales Development Representatives to the patent platform IamIP! Are you fluent in German and want to find a job where you can develop your sales skills? Maybe this is the perfect job for you. As a Sales Development Representative you will get the opportunity to work with an exciting and innovative product with an energetic and ambitious team. Submit your application today, our selection is ongoing!
IAMIP Sweden AB is a worldwide patent software provider and their focus lies on enabling innovation driven companies, to easily overview and evaluate their intellectual property portfolios, monitor competition, and get valuable strategic insights. As Sales development representative you will play an important role in IamIP's strategic growth initiative; acting as brand ambassadors for the company across meaningful channels.
IamIP's work environment is based on flat hierarchies and a great team spirit with an open-minded management, encouragement and direct communication. You will become part of an ambitious multi-cultural team that loves technology and strongly believes in innovations.
Work tasks
• Working towards the DACH-region and focus on the right target audience to offer strategic advantage
• Coordinating meetings between prospects and sales
• Offer a consistently great and relevant experience by prioritizing potential and existing customers' needs and wants
• Work closely with cross functional teams such as marketing/sales and product management
• Fluent skills in German, both oral and writing, since you will work towards the DACH-regions
• Good skills in English, both oral and writing, since you will work with coworkers and customers all over the world
It is an advantage if you:
• Have sales experience
To be successful within this role we believe you possess the competencies below:
• Bold
• Persistent
• Communicative
"IamIP Sweden AB is a worldwide patent software provider (SaaS) founded in 2013. Our focus lies on enabling innovation driven companies to easily overview and evaluate their intellectual property portfolios, monitor competition, and get valuable strategic insights. We are a highly motivated, international, communicative and fun team sitting with our 30 employees in Sweden, Germany and Poland"
