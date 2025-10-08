Senior Director Programs
2025-10-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Senior Director Programs: Provides strategic leadership and oversight for cross-functional programs, ensuring alignment with customer requirements, company objectives and long-term business growth. Defines program vision, develops implementation strategies, and drives execution across multiple teams and stakeholders. Oversees program planning, resource allocation, risk management, and delivery of milestones. Acts as the primary interface between executive leadership, project teams, customers, and partners to ensure successful outcomes.
Key Responsibilities
• Act as the voice of the customer, translating customer requirements into business objectives.
• Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of complex, multi-disciplinary programs across the organization
• Define program goals, scope, success metrics, and ensure alignment with company strategic priorities
• Drive program governance, reporting, and decision-making processes at executive and operational levels
• Oversee budgets, schedules, and resource allocation to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery
• Identify risks and develop mitigation strategies for critical programs
• Manage relationships with customers, partners, and internal stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment
• Provide mentorship and leadership to program managers and project teams, fostering a culture of accountability and performance
• Collaborate with R&D, engineering, operations, and commercial teams to ensure program integration and execution
• Represent programs at executive meetings, customer briefings, and external engagements
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: Yes - accountable for program budgets and resource allocation
• Direct reports: Yes - program managers, project managers, and cross-functional teams
• Authorized to make program-level strategic and operational decisions within company policies.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• A BSc/MSc degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Program Management, or related field (MBA preferred)
• Minimum of 12-15 years of professional experience, with at least 7 years in senior program or portfolio management roles
• Proven track record of delivering large, complex, multi-disciplinary programs successfully
• Strong knowledge of program management methodologies (Agile, PMI, Prince2, or equivalent)
• Demonstrated ability to manage multi-million-dollar budgets and diverse global teams
• Experience working with executive stakeholders, customers, and external partners
• Preferred certifications: PMP, PgMP, MSP, or equivalent
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Strong leadership and executive presence
• Strategic thinker with exceptional problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and negotiation abilities
• Ability to influence and build consensus across diverse teams and stakeholders
• High resilience, adaptability, and ability to thrive in a high-pressure, international environment Så ansöker du
