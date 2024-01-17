Senior developer within embedded systems to SafeLine!
2024-01-17
With values such as reliability, innovation, pioneering and responsiveness, SafeLine is today the largest in the whole of Europe in independent lift safety with products developed and manufactured in Tyresö - from idea to safe journey. Their journey has only just begun, and this is where you come into the picture - in a future key role in embedded systems and the development of SafeLine's new products. We are looking for someone who wants to take the next big step in their career and continue their digital journey. Submit your application today - The selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
It's no coincidence that SafeLine calls itself your partner in lift safety. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality and flexible products to simplify everyday life for lift installers, SafeLine has been a pioneer for the past 25 years. As a senior developer at Safeline, your focus will be on new design, platforms, concepts and implementation. You will be involved in all stages of the development process, including the strategic work in feasibility studies.
At SafeLine, everyone is an expert in their respective field and everyone's contribution is important. It contributes to their atmosphere and community which ultimately leads to their success. SafeLine's goal is that everyone should enjoy their work, and feel pride and commitment when they say they work at SafeLine.
In addition to being able to participate in designing the elevator safety of the future, you are also offered:
• A workplace where production and development are under the same roof.
• A passionate team with great freedom to think innovatively and long-term with customer experience in focus.
• Flexible working hours with the option to work remotely.
• Permanent employment via Academic Work and with good opportunities for over-recruitment after 12 months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design of system architecture, as well as communicate and share this with colleagues
• Identify and select new relevant hardware for their new products
• Development of embedded software and programming in C/C++
• Documentation of products to enable efficient and practical long-term cooperation/maintenance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone with a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field of knowledge or an equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level
• Someone who has a deep interest in technology
• Someone who has very good knowledge within embedded systems
• Someone who has a very good knowledge of the programming languages C and C++
• Someone who has very good knowledge of embedded Linux
• Someone who speaks and writes fluently in English. If you speak Swedish that's a merit!
It is meritorious if you have experience from
• RTOS
• BLE, Ethernet, CAN
• Cellular connectivity
• IT security
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Innovative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
SafeLine is a Swedish company that manufactures safety accessories for elevators. We have over 300,000 installed elevator phones, making us the largest independent manufacturer specializing in elevator safety products in Europe. Our concept is simple: we manufacture high-quality products that are easy to install and easy to configure. Our products are tailored for the elevator industry and are manufactured and developed in our factory just outside Stockholm. Ersättning
