Stakeholder & Community Engagement Advisor
Vattenfall AB
2024-04-26
They must have a good understanding of potential concerns, interests and needs of local residents and businesses, as well as regional stakeholders, such as municipalities, during early project development stages, consenting phases and infrastructure construction and operation. Early on you will also facilitate effective collaboration within the project team, and our wider internal stakeholders, across the Vattenfall - Metsahallitus partnership. Become part of our mission and help us to achieve our goal of being fossil free within one generation!
Be in your element with BA Wind
Our wind business offers a unique opportunity to be in your element working to help harness the forces which will take us to fossil freedom.
As part of BA Wind you will play a key role in one of the most exciting pipelines in the industry with 24GW of capacity stretching out more than a decade ahead across our key European markets.
You won't only be involved in developing projects but pioneering cutting-edge innovation, new business models and ways of working with communities and the environment. Working as part of a leading European utility also means you could be helping a growing number of major businesses and brands achieve their own sustainability goals through partnerships.
Your responsibilities as Stakeholder & Community Engagement Advisor
As Stakeholder and Community Engagement Manager, you will work with Project and Consents Managers and be part of an international team of Stakeholder and Community Engagement advisors, benefitting from huge collective experience, while also operating autonomously within your brief.
This will involve opportunities to:
Design and implement the Communications and Engagement Strategy for Korsnäs Offshore Wind project, including position and launch the project and our partnership with Metsahallitus.
Support the permitting of this major infrastructure project, by involving local stakeholders and communities in exploring sensitivities and optimizing the opportunities they can unlock, ensuring compliance with requirements as a minimum, and ensuring effective engagement delivers an excellent, sustainable project.
Undertake regular stakeholder mapping to inform the design and manage engagement processes, which include varied communities (fishermen and other marine users, land owners, rural, urban, highly engaged and seldom heard etc.).
Draft web and other content to ensure communities and stakeholders are appropriately informed throughout the development process and beyond, develop content plans and effective consultation processes to facilitate informed feedback can be gathered from interested parties. Ensure reporting on our engagement, including how we respond to feedback in our decision-making is accessible, timely and transparent.
