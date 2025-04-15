Senior Data Analyst Advanced Analytics
2025-04-15
Job Description
Role Description
As a Senior Data Analyst specializing in Advanced Analytics, you will lead complex analytics projects, mentor team members, and enhance our data landscape with advanced analytical techniques. You will leverage your expertise in data analytics, machine learning, and statistical modeling to provide actionable insights and drive data-driven decision-making. Your role will involve collaborating with stakeholders to understand business needs, interpret predictive models, and implementing innovative solutions to solve complex business problems. Additionally, you will stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in advanced analytics to continuously improve our data processes and systems.
Responsibilities
Lead complex analytics projects to provide actionable insights and drive data-driven decision-making.
Contribute to developing predictive models to forecast future trends and outcomes
Analyze the output of machine learning algorithms to automate decision-making processes and improve business operations.
Conduct advanced statistical analysis to understand data distributions, relationships, and trends.
Design and conduct experiments to test hypotheses and assess the business impact of changes in strategy or new features
Create and maintain data models to support advanced analytics and reporting needs.
Develop dashboards and reports to visualize insights and communicate findings to stakeholders.
Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into analytical solutions.
Present findings and recommendations to senior management and other stakeholders, using data-driven insights to influence decision-making.
Mentor junior data analysts and provide guidance on advanced analytical techniques and best practices.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in advanced analytics to continuously improve data processes and systems.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Data Science, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
High proficiency in SQL for querying and managing data.
Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or R.
Proficiency in data visualization tools such as PowerBI, Tableau, or similar.
Solid understanding of statistical modeling and advanced analytical techniques.
Experience with data mining and data wrangling techniques.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their data services.
Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies.
Strong business acumen and the ability to translate business requirements into analytical solutions.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Advanced presentation skills, with the ability to engage and persuade senior stakeholders with data-driven insights.
Experience with designing and conducting experiments to test hypotheses and assess the impact of changes.
Proven ability to lead projects and mentor junior team members.
Continuous learning mindset and ability to stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in advanced analytics.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
