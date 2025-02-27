Senior Data Analyst
2025-02-27
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
The main focus is the full data analysis scope of the product & domain of work to strongly contribute and potentially lead both the short- and long-term agenda.
Defining KPIs for their team/product. Regularly evaluating product performance to ensure contribution to strategic business goals.
Proactively identifying business needs and translating them into new use cases.
Leading data work involving exploring large data sets, optimizing queries, building data products, testing, evaluating model outputs, etc.
Actively engaging in stakeholder meetings, contributing valuable insights and updates on development progress and helping with roadmap development.
Supporting and driving collaboration with other products / teams, data colleagues and business stakeholders.
Actively leading data modeling conversations for an optimized structure for their domain.
Championing data best practices, process improvements, and innovative solutions to enhance product development and team efficiency.
Mentoring new data analysts and act as a strategic advisor, both to own product / area of work as well as business. Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and community building within and beyond own organizational belonging.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The H&M Group's Tech organization created a completely new product organization where we explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values, and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world. The team aims to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business or a related field.
High proficiency in SQL. Working experience with git, Python/R and transformation tools such as dbt.
Strong with most aspects of data visualization tools such as PowerBI.
Strong theoretical and applied knowledge in statistics.
Advanced presentation skills, including the ability to engage and persuade senior stakeholders with data-driven insights.
Familiarity, interest in and ideally some experience with AI (i.e. machine learning)
Strong experience with data product development and ownership.
Experience leading projects and mentoring team members.
Proven ability to lead conversations with business stakeholders and translating complex business requirements into technical specifications.
Proven ability to proactively identify complex data analysis opportunities based on business priorities and goals.
Where applies, good understanding of product development principles.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, H&M based colleagues also receive
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
