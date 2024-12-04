Senior Cyber Security Consultant GRC
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2024-12-04
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Malå
, Sundsvall
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
Why this job is for you:
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Cybersecurity GRC Consultant with a strong focus on product cybersecurity and EU regulations like NIS2, the EU Data Act, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). You will lead the development of GRC frameworks, mentor junior team members, and work closely with clients to ensure compliance and security for both IT systems and products, especially in sectors like automotive and manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC): Lead the design, implementation, and management of GRC frameworks, ensuring they meet the specific needs of clients and comply with EU regulations.
Conduct in-depth risk assessments, identify vulnerabilities, and provide strategic recommendations to mitigate risks and ensure regulatory compliance.
Develop and maintain policies, procedures, and controls to support the GRC program, with particular emphasis on compliance with NIS2, the EU Data Act, and CRA.
Product Cyber Security: Lead efforts to secure products, including embedded systems, IoT devices, and other technology solutions used in automotive and manufacturing sectors.
Collaborate with clients to integrate cybersecurity practices into the product lifecycle, ensuring compliance with relevant industry regulations.
Conduct security assessments to identify and mitigate risks.
Deep knowledge of computer hardware, software, and network systems to design secure architectures that protect clients' digital assets.
Mentorship and leadership is key.You will mentor a team of junior security professionals, offering technical guidance and career support while fostering a collaborative environment that encourages continuous growth for both individuals and the team at Knightec.
As part of Sales and Client Interaction, you will serve as a trusted advisor, helping clients align cybersecurity solutions with their business goals. Collaborating with the sales team, you'll identify new opportunities, support client meetings, and contribute to proposals and presentations. By fostering strong relationships, you'll ensure long-term partnerships and trust.
Qualificiations 5+ years of experience in cybersecurity, focusing on GRC, product security, and EU regulations.
Strong technical knowledge of computer hardware, software, and product security.
Proven leadership and mentoring experience.
Excellent communication skills to convey complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders.
Nice to have
Experience in sales support or business development in a consulting environment.
Excellent communication skills to convey complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders.Preferably in Swedish and English.
An exciting journey with Knightec Group
We at Knightec are now joining forces with our sister company Semcon to form Knightec Group. Together, we are becoming the leading player in Northern Europe in product and digital service development - how exciting is that? Our combined offering will be both broader and deeper, enabling us to take on large, strategic customer projects at the highest level of innovation and complexity. For our employees, this means fantastic opportunities for skill development and career paths. Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on this exciting journey! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Oliver Rydberg oliver.rydberg@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9045447