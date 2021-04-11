Senior Customer Success Specialist to Anyfin - German speaking - The Workers Of First Impression AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm

Anyfin has helped customers save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits, but they aim even higher. New markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's financial situation. This means Anyfin need more brains and hearts. More people as passionate as they are are. We hope this could be you!



Anyfin is a fintech company based in Stockholm. They provide smart tools that put financial power back in the hands of the people - where they believe it belongs. Everything they do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health



They have recently launched services in Germany and it's time to help thousands of Germans to better financial health! To be a Senior Customer Success Specialist is a key role for the business in Germany.



What you will be working with



Improving and automating processes, develop internal administration system and also find the best way to grow the business in Germany.

Analyzing and review more complicated credit applications to deliver suitable offers.

Handling customer communication and making sure to deliver according to target KPI:s.

Evaluate and compile performance and KPI:s reports



Anyfin are truly passionate about being on the customers side and creating an outstanding customer experience. As a part of a tightly knit team you will impact the customers and the success of the company on a daily basis. Anyfin is growing very fast and this is not an ordinary 9 to 5 job, but rather a great start for you to develop within the company!



We believe you...



Have excellent communication skills in German and English

Have worked with customer success or similar for at least 2-5 years

Are keen to learn and willing to take initiative and responsibility

Are fearless and have a great desire to contribute to the team

Are available for work some weekends

Are located in Stockholm and can work from the office (at least post-corona)



If you have experience in credit handling, it's considered meritorious



