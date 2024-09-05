Senior Customer Analyst
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2024-09-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to SAS and the customer analytics team! We are a part of SAS Commercial and responsible for analyzing marketing and customer data to better understand and predict our customers' needs and behavior. As a customer analyst, you will be part of SAS's analytics team where you play an important role in our ambition to create a world-class customer experience.
Main responsibilities:
As a Customer Analyst, you will be part of a cross-functional team who is responsible for SAS Marketing and CRM communication. You will provide analysis of customer behaviors, insights and knowledge of customers' response and predict future actions.
Key responsibilities and tasks:
• Evaluate marketing campaigns and CRM communication to give insights and recommendations on how to maximize the effect of those.
• Perform analysis and create basis for decisions on e.g. creation of new automated campaigns and personalization measures.
• Help optimize and personalize customer communication in omni-channel to maximize customer experience.
• Have a decent understanding of Data Warehouse and ETL concepts in order to assist in the modeling of analytical tables and views.
• Define and set up customer segmentation.
• Create scripts and jobs in our data warehouse to gather data needed for target groups and perform analysis.
• Evaluate, test, build and maintain scoring models and target groups to maximize customer experience and the effect of marketing initiatives.
Qualifications and requirements
• Master's degree in relevant field such as Business administration, Computer Science or Statistics.
• Strong SQL skills.
• Experience working with CRM and/or Data Analytics.
• Experience in Salesforce Marketing Cloud will be considered a big plus.
• Experience from working with analysis in a digital media context (e.g. with Google Analytics/BigQuery or similar platform).
• Knowledge in data visualization tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau).
As a person we believe that you have the ability to see the big picture, while you are accurate and can secure details. You are result-oriented, dedicated, reliable in delivery and have an ability to independently run and lead projects. Furthermore, you have very good analytical skills, are interested in handling large amounts of data and have the ability to see patterns and draw conclusions that support the commercials.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply at latest September 22nd 2024 with your CV and a short personal letter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe
Frösundaviks Allé 1 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
8882806