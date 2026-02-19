Senior CRM & BI Data Architect (Azure & Power Platform)
2026-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
For a global company within propulsion and powertrain technology, we are looking for a hands-on CRM Technical Specialist with strong architectural capabilities across CRM data, BI engineering, and cloud-based integration. You will own the technical design and governance of a CRM-driven reporting landscape and act as the bridge between Sales, IT, and Data Engineering to ensure reliable, secure, and scalable data flows into a modern Azure-based BI platform.
This is an engineering-focused role with architectural influence-well beyond dashboarding-where you will integrate CRM and ERP data into unified reporting structures and ensure high data quality, performance, and compliance.
Job DescriptionLead technical integrations for CRM platforms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Lime CRM.
Integrate ERP data from SAP S/4HANA to enable end-to-end sales lifecycle reporting.
Design and maintain scalable ingestion patterns from CRM systems to a data lake (batch and incremental loads).
Define canonical data models to harmonize CRM and ERP schemas into unified reporting structures.
Build and maintain robust API-based integrations, including monitoring and performance optimization.
Manage authentication and access control using Azure AD and RBAC models.
Monitor and troubleshoot pipelines, data latency, and refresh failures.
Apply CI/CD principles in BI and data pipeline deployments.
Own semantic models and reporting architecture in Microsoft Power BI.
Establish data dictionaries, metadata standards, and documentation practices.
Define and implement data quality controls and validation frameworks for CRM data.
Drive improvements in data reliability, scalability, and overall performance.
Ensure alignment with internal security and data privacy policies.
Requirements5+ years of experience in CRM technical roles, BI engineering, or data engineering.
Proven experience architecting CRM integrations and enterprise reporting environments.
Strong understanding of CRM data structures (accounts, contacts, opportunities, activities, pipeline stages).
API integration knowledge (REST, authentication flows, incremental sync logic).
Hands-on experience with Power BI (Service, DAX, semantic modeling, RLS, deployment pipelines).
Hands-on experience with Azure Data Lake (ADLS Gen2).
Experience designing ETL/ELT pipelines (Azure Data Factory, Databricks, or equivalent).
Strong SQL-based data transformation skills.
Understanding of data governance, RBAC, Azure AD, and secure BI deployment.
Experience with performance tuning across BI datasets and data pipelines.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
Nice to haveExperience with scripting/automation using PowerShell, Python, or similar.
Experience integrating multi-source CRM and ERP data into a governed analytics platform.
Experience working in complex global environments with multiple stakeholders.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
