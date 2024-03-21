Senior Cost Engineer (Cell Materials)
2024-03-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
Your main responsibility will be to calculate part prices and tooling investments, both in new truck projects and as a support to today's truck business. You will perform cost target setting and cost breakdowns of new and existing parts based on drawings or physical parts.
You will start early in the advanced engineering/concept selection phase, working intimately with engineering and design. You will follow the products thru the development phases and then actively support the targets you have set in the sourcing process.
Another part of Cost Engineering work is to support the change management process, calculating impact in tooling and product cost.
Responsibilities
As part of this role, you'll need to dig into various aspects of production, particularly focusing on: Cathode active material (CAM), Precursors to CAM (P-CAM), Battery recycling, Anode active material (AAM)
We have specialized tools within Cost Engineering to help you calculate production costs effectively, but a strong understanding of the production process is crucial.
As part of your responsibilities, you'll delve into comprehending the complex array of equipment necessary for CAM, P-CAM, and battery recycling. This entails a hands-on approach with both machinery and tools, needing frequent visits to production sites to gain profound insights into operational processes and material utilization.
In addition to equipment understanding, a key aspect of your role will involve the proper management of energy costs and the strategic minimization of maintenance downtime on production lines. A full understanding of market dynamics and the variables that affect price fluctuations is imperative for informed decision making.
Collaboration emerges as a cornerstone of success. You'll be seamlessly integrated into cross-functional teams, liaising not only within Cost Engineering but also with stakeholders such as buyers, engineers, project leaders, and module managers.
Facilitating transparent communication is paramount. Thus, you'll play a pivotal role in disseminating vital cost calculations internally within Cost Engineering and among purchasing teams, fostering a cohesive understanding of financial dynamics.
Prepare for some travel assignments. Your itinerary will include frequent travel globally to communicate with various companies, as well as occasional travel to meet with our global team. These trips serve not only to understand operational practices but also to cultivate meaningful professional relationships on a global scale.
Who are you?
For this role, we're seeking candidates with specialized knowledge in at least one of the following fields: CAM, P-CAM, battery recycling or AAM production. It's essential to have a solid understanding of the raw materials involved in producing CAM, P-CAM and battery recycling.
Ideal candidates will have prior experience in roles such as Production Engineer, Quality Engineer, Manufacturing Engineer, Process Engineer, Maintenance Engineer, or Product Developer within CAM, P-CAM or battery recycling companies.
The ability to independently drive projects forward is crucial, coupled with an analytical mindset and cultural awareness. We're looking for a team player with exceptional communication skills who can collaborate effectively to achieve our objectives.
Qualifications
You have a at least a bachelor's degree in engineering (Preferably metallurgical or mining) or equivalent experience. People with relevant experience are also encouraged to apply.
More about Cost Engineering
In your daily work you will be an active partner with PD supporting with Design to Cost - giving industrial engineering support giving advice on efficient designs for manufacturability and also on material selection that fulfils the design criteria's.
You will be an active partner in negotiations together with purchasing both in the initial sourcing and in the change management process.
You will be required to be able to take in-depth technical discussions with suppliers in their production lines or lay-outs about cost drivers and investments.
In the change management, you should be able to understand the impact on dies/tools and be able to transfer this into cost.
You will be required to frequently visit suppliers/technical exhibitions, this in order to be aware of current production methods and materials, but also future technologies that will be used when our trucks go into production.
Since, we are a global company almost all our communication is in English, and it's therefore necessary that you are fluent in writing and speaking English.
Are you interested and have some questions? Please, contact:
Hiring manager; Thomas Johansson Global Manager Cost Engineering Metallic & ESS (Cells - battery packs), email: thomas.johanson.5@volvo.com
, phone: +46 76 553 5049
