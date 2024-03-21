Lead Commodity Buyer D&IT Purchasing
2024-03-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At GTP D&IT Purchasing you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Vendor Manager and Commodity Buyer, you will be lead the segment (category) strategy creation for some of our key segments in D&IT Purchasing and you will lead the commercial relationship with one or a few or our biggest suppliers in the Digital & IT Commodity. You will be accountable for the development and steering of Volvo Group's strategic relationships and drive the implementation of the supplier sourcing strategy to support our purchasing and D&IT strategies for the Volvo Group. At times, you will also lead strategic sourcing projects.
Main responsibilities
* Lead the cross-functional supplier development and supplier management processes, including governance, constantly improving all aspects of supplier performance
* Lead all aspects of the supplier relationship and ensuring everyone are doing their part
* Lead and support cross-functional teams to develop and implement segment strategy in a global matrix organization
* Collaborating and coordinating with the the leadership teams of D&IT across the group
* Leading the creation and implementation of the Segment Business Plan (Category Strategy) for your scope
* Supporting our stakeholders in sourcing and contracting of services and products, including challenging demand when relevant to question status quo
* Constantly seeking opportunities to simplify processes, create value and work in a more efficient way
* Handling both contractual and commercial negotiations
Your future team
Services, Digital and Investment Purchasing is a global organization within Volvo GTP representing a yearly purchased spend of some 45 BSEK. The team is responsible for Investments, Digital & IT, Professional Service & Travel, Product & Operation Services across Volvo Group. You will be part of the Digital & IT Purchasing team and will join us on the journey to transform the way we work with our eco system of suppliers and partners.
Who are you?
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to influence at all levels of the organization, develop supplier relationships and operate with high level of integrity and trust . We also think you have:
* University degree in Engineering / Technology / IT / Economics / Management or Business Administration
* Proven track record of understanding future technology and business trends to translate them into a purchasing strategy
* Previous similar experience in an international purchasing organization, technology sales account management or management consulting.
* Fluency in English, any other language is a merit
What's in it for you?
We of course offer the basics with a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will:
* Be a part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.
* Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
* Be a part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.
* Be part of creating innovative ways to do business for the future
* Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today and no later than 7 April. If you have any questions, connect with me on LinkedIn. Maria Kangevall - Head of Digital & IT Purchasing
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
