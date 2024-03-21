Global Process Manager Finance
2024-03-21
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Process Manager Finance
Would you like to be part of a global team defining the future finance process and ERP solutions within Epiroc? Are you driven and analytical person that enjoys continuous learning and solving problems? Do you have solid Finance and Business Controlling experience and an interest to explore new areas in collaboration with others? Then we have the perfect job for you!
We are looking for a person that will join the Global Center of Excellence Finance team. In this role you will work with talented colleagues both within and outside the organization. You will be the Manager of our M3 Finance team and be the Global Process Manager and owner of the Finance solution in M3. In this role you will lead the development work of our ERP system solution (Infor M3) and be an active partner in the continuous roll outs of the solution to entities globally within Epiroc.
Your mission
As Global Process Manager Finance you will be the Manager of a growing M3 Finance Team, that long term will consist of 10-12 team members, a mix of Epiroc employees and M3 Finance Consultants. In this role you will work with the continuous development, testing and documentation of our finance process template built on the foundation of Infor M3 as our future ERP-system.
This role is broad and offers opportunities for growth in an international setting, being part of projects and taking lead for continuous improvements.
Some of your main responsibilities will be:
• Manage and develop the M3 Finance Team.
• Pro-actively drive alignment and standardization of processes with a continuous improvement attitude.
• Safeguard and develop the MORE M3 template for Epiroc in close collaboration with stakeholders from other process areas and secure the interests of the Finance & Controlling function.
• Perform testing, validation, and coordinate development work within the Finance team and with other stakeholders.
• Maintenance of template documentation, work instructions and user-friendly training material within your area.
• Participate in M3 fact-findings and work on safeguarding the global finance template.
• Keep yourself up to date with trends and new functionality, to enable the best possible development of the process solution and M3 template, including focus on automation and efficiency improvements.
• Secure that Finance processes are in line with relevant legal reporting and accounting regulations.
Location and travel
The location of the position is flexible but within the EMEA or NASA regions. During the first 12 months in the role, the candidate will be required to live in and/or travel to Örebro, Sweden on a frequent basis. Some international business travel will be required in this role.
Other
Local terms and conditions will apply based on the country of employment.
The Global Process Manager Finance will report to Manager, Global Center of Excellence Finance.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-04-14.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Patrik Petersson, Manager, Global Center of Excellence Finance, patrik.petersson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact: Maria Tedsjö, Recruitment Specialist, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
• You have a university degree or equivalent experience and a minimum of 3-5 years of experience of working within Finance and/or Business Controlling in a multinational company.
• Leadership, project and change management experience is required.
• Financial accounting/controlling experience to be able to discuss/validate processes from internal control and proper accounting perspectives.
• To be successful, you should also be self-motivated, result oriented, service minded and adaptable to change.
• Strong command of written and spoken English. Other language would be an advantage.
• Experience from Infor M3 and Power BI is a strong plus.
• The job requires a lot of collaboration both internally and externally so good interpersonal and communications skills are a prerequisite to be successful in this role.
• An enterprising personality is desired, with a capacity to deliver in line with expectations and objectives as the work is conducted with full responsibility and flexibility within given frames.
