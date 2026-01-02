Senior Controller
2026-01-02
We are searching for a Senior Controller for a global company in Olofström (100% onsite). Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract.
Job description
Would you like to work with Finance with the company group?
Our client is currently looking for a Controller who will work with one or more of the company functions. The assignment is limited to 6 months.
Working as a Controller with this company involves, among other things
• Analyzing and evaluating results against set goals.
• Supporting with comments on results reviews with central Finance.
• Proposing measures to achieve goals, both in the short and long term.
• Working with outlooks regarding volume changes, efficiency improvements, or major changes in the business that may affect our clients results.
• Ensuring that our client comply with financial rules and guidelines.
• Ensure that the functions work on their efficiency improvements and compile the results of this work.
As a Controller at this company, you are expected to be a natural part of the function's management team and guide them in the right direction regarding decisions that may have a financial impact. They set future goals through close collaboration with the functions in terms of targets, outlook, and business plans. Working closely with the function you support while also challenging it is an important part of doing a good job and achieving results.
Who are you?
You have the ability to collaborate and establish long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and confidence. Your social skills enable you to create valuable networks and gain a holistic view of the business. You take initiative, work in a structured manner, and express your opinions clearly and professionally. Your analytical skills, combined with flexibility, enable you to quickly adapt to change and thrive in a variety of tasks.
You have excellent written and spoken English skills. You are proficient in Excel, and experience with SAP R3 is a plus.
We would like to see that you have a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience. If you have worked with issues that combine finance and technology, this is an advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position in Olofström through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Olofström.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
