Senior C++ Developer
2024-08-12
Project Description:
Would you like to have the opportunity to participate in a in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) project for one of the biggest European commercial vehicles manufacturers? We are looking for an exceptional software engineer to contribute to the development of software on a system level.
You will be working as part of a Scrum team in close co-operation with our client. This is a very fast-growing project which require talented software developers and test engineers who likes challenges and new cutting-edge technologies. Applicant will have the possibility to gain experience in development or integrating/testing of different functionalities. Candidate will be the part of the international team and have the opportunity to work with latest software technologies.
Responsibilities:
• Software development, mainly using C++
• Analyse system functions and performance
• Work in agile SCRUM team
• Full agile cycle with end-to-end responsibility: feature estimation, concepts, development, testing (unit, module, UA, integration)
Mandatory Skills Description:
• M.Sc. in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar relevant experience
• At least 5 years of experience from working in the field of software development, requirement handling within electrical and/or software projects (C++, and C etc.)
• Solid experience in C++ programming
• Experience in CI/CD work with Git/Gerrit/Jenkins/ Artifactory
• Experience within Automotive or Embedded
• Basic Qt knowledge
• Experience in Git SCM
• Experience from efficient SW test methods, including automated unit and integration testing
• Object oriented design / Design patterns
• Agile software development
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Experience from working with Continuous Integration
• Have a good knowledge and experience with overall vehicle on a system level
• Good and wide knowledge of vehicle functions
Nice-to-Have Skills Description:
• Experience in AutoSAR Adaptive stack
• Experience in Automotive Diagnosis or SW update functions
• Knowledge of SOMEIP protocol
• Experience in working with ASIL B compliant SW development
• Knowledge of CAN/LIN protocols
• Experience in Python programming
• Experience in developing for QNX/posix platforms
• Experience in developing on Android system level
• Experience in Vector/Canoe
Working at Luxoft:
• Flexible working hours
• International teamwork
• City centre location
• Cellphone usage
• Fitness/wellness policy
