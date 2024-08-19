Senior Buyer - Forging components
2024-08-19
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Be a part of a procurement team with strategically source goods and services to ensure quality, cost-effectiveness, and supply chain reliability and sustainability.
As a Senior Buyer for forging components, you will work in a developing and challenging area where you together with a Procurement team will contribute to create world-class powertrain solutions.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Preferably at least 5 years' experience of purchasing/commercial work including commercial negotiations and handling of legal documents.
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
You are motivated to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge status quo with our suppliers and stakeholders.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Senior buyer you will:
Drive and develop the procurement work within your category
Responsible for identifying and implementing cost reductions, responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations.
Be the first point of supplier contact as well as responsible for cooperation with the internal stakeholders.
Lead and perform commercial negotiations
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Anel Maslo, anel.maslo@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
