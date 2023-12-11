Senior Business Controller at BU Menswear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
2023-12-11
Company Description
Do you have a strong drive and customer focus? Are you passionate about analyzing performance and driving growth? Are you an inspirational leader and strong team player. The position as Senior Business Controller comes with a lot of ownership, responsibility, and fun!
Did you know Menswear is the fastest growing segment in the retail industry? Now we need your help to capture this potential, by being part of the team creating and planning what's aimed to be the best offer on the market.
Job Description
In the role as Senior Business Controller at H&M Menswear you will work in a profitable section on a big growth journey. You will be part of a dynamic and international team where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of your day. With strong controlling as a core, you will be able to build the role around your strengths.
As a Senior Business Controller, you will play a key role in the transformation journey at H&M Menswear. You will take a leading role in generating sales and profitability through setting strategies and conducting actionable analysis.
The Trousers & Shorts category is currently doing significant changes in the assortment building. Acting on new tendencies will be crucial, and you will be a major player in setting and executing ambitious Quick & Scale plans.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Set and follow-up section growth strategies with your most important sales markets
Work closely with production to secure optimal capacity, flexibility and price for your strategy
Sales and budget planning and follow-up
Assortment analysis, strategies and actions
Support and lead team towards set goals
Be a driving part in any upcoming change journeys for Menswear BU, Division & Section
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player with a genuine passion for growing businesses and creating results. You have a curious mindset and are constantly looking for new possibilities to develop assortment strategies. You like to take on challenges and thrive in an entrepreneurial setting and constantly changing environment. You are passionate about driving sales and working closely with the product.
To be successful in the role we see that you have:
Preferably 3 years of working experience as a Business Controller or Planner within Assortment.
A proven track record of strong performance within assortment controlling and assortment strategy
Strong leadership ability (formal or informal) and a strategic mindset
A degree in business administration, engineering or equivalent area
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn your analysis into actions
Good communications skills, with fluency in English (written and spoken)
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. You will report to Controlling Manager.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your application (only CV in English) as soon as possible.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive and recruitment process. This is why kindly ask you to not attach Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment. Thank you!
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
