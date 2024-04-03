Senior Cyber Security Embedded SW Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the position
As a Senior Embedded SW Integration engineer, you will be part of a team of skilled engineers with responsibility to develop the Volvo 's cutting-edge SW platform for the main ECU. We're seeking individuals with experience in Automotive and Autosar, and if you haven't worked extensively with memory allocation, multi-core, and software design, this is the perfect chance to broaden your knowledge in these areas.
Key Responsibilities:
* Configuring and integrating Autosar stack
* SW components configuration
* Memory allocation and multi-core
* Contributing to SW design
* Application and signal database integration
* Fault trace and troubleshoot errors in our technical area
Who are we
The Base SW Group within Electrical and Electronics Architecture at Vehicle Technology is on a mission to provide the best-in-class embedded software platform and technologies, enabling software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and foster teamwork and collaboration with a continuous improvement mindset.
Why Join Us
* Opportunities to collaborate with experts, engineers, academia, and research institutes.
* Work on the complete life cycle of on-board base SW platform
* Engage in developmental activities with excellent growth opportunities.
* A dynamic work environment where everyone is welcome and can find people with similar interest whatever interest you might have.
Who are you
* B.Sc or M.Sc in Embedded Software Engineering, or equivalent
* Minimum 5 years of Software development experience
* Proficient in Python and C programming
* At least 2 years of AUTOSAR experience
* Experience with SW testing and CANoe
* Self-driven and eager to learn
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Andreas Andersson, Group Manager Base SW Beta. Email - andreas.andersson.16@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
