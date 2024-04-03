Onboarding Specialist - Arabic Speaking
2024-04-03
As an Onboarding Specialist at TransferGalaxy, you'll be at the heart of our customer engagement process. Your primary responsibility will be to ensure that Arabic-speaking customers are seamlessly onboarded, fully understanding how to utilise our services for their money transfer needs. This role is important in enhancing customer experience and fostering strong relationships from the initial contact.
Key Responsibilities:
Engage with new customers over the phone to introduce our services and guide them through the onboarding process.
Good in using various customer service tools and software to manage customer information and follow-ups
Monitor and drive conversion rates through active follow-ups and excellent customer service.
Utilise a dashboard to track customer engagement, conversion rates, and other relevant metrics to ensure a successful onboarding process.
Work closely with the team to identify and implement strategies for improving customer onboarding and retention.
Act as a brand ambassador, ensuring customers receive a positive and informative introduction to our services.
Who We Are Looking For:
Fluent in Arabic and good command in English, with excellent communication skills.
Proactive and customer-oriented, with a keen focus on driving conversions and customer satisfaction.
Comfortable with technology and able to quickly learn new software and tools.
Previous experience in customer service, sales, or a similar role is highly beneficial.
A team player who is also able to work independently.
Available for full-time work and flexible with working hours
About us:
At Transfer Galaxy we are proud to have won awards such as the Best Swedish FinTech at Nordic Startup Awards. We have developed a digital platform that enables international transfers to communities and people around the world.
With the help of technology, we make the lives of our users cheaper, safer, and smarter.
Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us at: peshawa.abdulla@transfergalaxy.com
