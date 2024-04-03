Director Of The Beijer Institute
DIRECTOR
Of the Beijer Institute of Ecological Economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences invites applications for the position of
Director of the Beijer Institute of Ecological Economics, an international research institute for global sustainability. The Director will be employed as Professor at the Academy.
The overall objective of the institute is to foster understanding of major challenges and opportunities for the wellbeing and future of humanity as part of the biosphere, and how to tackle these challenges. With this overall objective, the Beijer Institute of ecological economics advances research frontiers on the interplay of ecological systems and social and economic development in relation to sustainability.
The institute's major activities are currently research programmes and research projects, synthesis workshops, dissemination of results, and the science-policy interface. There are some 30 members of the staff, including principal investigators, post-docs, PhD students and assistants. Please visit www.beijer.kva.se
for more information.
The Institute is one of the Royal Swedish Academy's research institutes, and a collaborative partner of the Stockholm node of sustainability science centres.
Main duties
The Director will be responsible for further strengthening the institute's scientific reputation and its role in connecting science and policy. The Director provides strategic leadership, fosters excellence and is responsible for operational management of the institute. It is imperative that the Director actively contributes towards a good working environment, and maintains a close and fruitful relationship to the Academy.
Candidates should possess the ability and motivation to lead one of the most prestigious institutes for sustainability research in the world, and to contribute to the national and international visibility of the institute and the Academy within the sustainability research landscape.
Over the longer term, you will be expected to identify, develop and progress new initiatives and ideas.
Qualifications
The position of the Director requires demonstrated leadership qualities and experience in research management, excellence in scholarship or science, international recognition and networks, and experience in interdisciplinary work. Specifically, we are looking for someone who has
• a strong research record with a focus on the interplay between ecological systems and social and economic development in relation to sustainability
• documented experience of interdisciplinary research and international scientific collaboration
• strong administrative skills, including personnel management and economic responsibility
• has demonstrated an interest and ability to strategic leadership
• a documented track record in attracting external funding
• very good communication and social skills
Job details
This is a full-time position placed at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.
The working language at the institute is English. To be able to efficiently handle administrative matters, the successful candidate - if non-Swedish speaker - is expected to be fluent in Swedish within two years after starting the employment.
The Director reports to the Secretary General of the Academy.
Preferred start date 1 January 2025, but is open to negotiation.
Last Application date
30 June, 2024.
Applications may be considered until the position is filled.
Applications must include
• A letter of application containing a description of your skills and experience as they relate to those called for in the job description
• A vision for future research directions
• A curriculum vitae
• A list of publications, but no attached publications
• Contact details to two references
Please note: Send your application as one file (pdf). Material contained within multiple files will not be considered. Applications should be e-mailed to beijerdirector@kva.se
Further information about the position can be obtained from Professor Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (hans.ellegren@kva.se
), or Professor Carl Folke, currently Director of the institute (Carl.Folke@kva.se
