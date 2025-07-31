Senior Business Controller
Amuseio AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amuseio AB i Stockholm
Amuse is a digital music distribution company, supporting independent artists and teams at every stage of their career with a powerful alternative to the traditional industry model.
Powered by streaming data, Amuse's in-house music distribution, flexible funding and tailored Artist Services let artists and teams build and manage their careers while maintaining ownership and full creative control. Launched in 2017, Amuse is home to billion-streaming songs and hundreds of thousands of independent artists, like Yot Club, Emei, The Walters and 80purppp.
Role Description
Our finance team is expanding, and we are now looking for a Senior Business Controller to support our international growth journey.
In this role, you will be responsible for performing ongoing analysis, data validation, and providing reports and support to key stakeholders. You will also lead our next key initiative: integrating our ERP and other platforms into a unified business planning and intelligence system.
By providing financial plans, budgets, forecasts, and assessing our revenue streams and cost structures, you will support our departments in making financially sound, data-driven, and strategic decisions. You also understand the importance of connecting narrative to numbers and building solid financial reporting around our key message.
To thrive in this role, we see you as pragmatic and down to earth, with a passion for numbers and analysis. You work effectively both independently and as part of a team, always seeking opportunities to share your deep business understanding in a way that drives the company and its departments forward. Additionally, you can deliver high-quality results quickly and clearly, which will be crucial for our continued success. As our Senior Business Controller, you'll gain a holistic insight into the factors driving our business, as well as the opportunity to truly influence and make a difference. If you also share our passion for music, that's a big plus!
Responsibilities:
Analysis of monthly closing including revenue, costs, profitability, and other aspects of the business
Designand implement a reporting infrastructure for a high-growth company, supported by advisors/consultants. This includes transitioning from Excel to more automated processes, business planning, and other analytical tools
Develop KPIs, reports, forecasting, and methods
Support and drive the budget and forecast process
Prepare presentations for business review meetings
Support investment in music rights, forecasting and modelling
Various ad hoc projects and tasks
Qualities and skills you possess:
Bachelor's degree in finance, engineering, or a relevant field
8+ years of experience in business controlling, auditing, or transaction services
Experience in BigQuery & NetSuite is meritorious
Previous experience in the music industry or SaaS is appreciated but not required
Experience participating in the implementation and integration of a Business Intelligence (BI)/ERP system is highly beneficial
Strong understanding of accounting principles, financial regulations, and financial reporting standards
As a person, you are structured, analytical, and data-driven
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of management and staff
Excellent proficiency in Excel and strong statistical skills
Strong English skills, both spoken and written (working language across our group)
Practical information:
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Team: Finance
Reports to: CFO
Location: Stockholm, flexible-hybrid 3-5 days at the office
If this description resonates with you, we hope that you will apply to this role as we'll interview candidates continuously until we find our match. We encourage you to apply even if you do not match the description perfectly, as you may have other relevant experiences.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we identify a suitable candidate before the application deadline. To ensure consideration, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amuseio AB
(org.nr 559036-7016), http://amuse.io Arbetsplats
Amuse Jobbnummer
9441806