Senior Business Controller
2025-04-10
We are seeking an experienced and strategic Senior Business Controller to join our dynamic team in Stockholm.
In this pivotal role, you will provide financial leadership and support strategic decision-making processes, ensuring the financial health and growth of Sportway.
Key Responsibilities:
• Financial Planning & Analysis:
• Lead the budgeting and forecasting processes, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic objectives.
• Analyze financial performance, providing insights and recommendations to senior management.
• Develop and implement financial models to support business decisions and growth initiatives.
• Reporting & Compliance:
• Prepare accurate and timely financial reports for internal and external stakeholders.
• Ensure compliance with financial regulations and internal controls.
• Coordinate audits and liaise with external auditors as necessary.
• Business Partnering:
• Collaborate with various departments to provide financial insights that drive operational efficiency.
• Support management with operational and strategic decisions based on financial data.
• Process Improvement:
• Evaluate and enhance financial processes and systems to improve accuracy and efficiency.
• Implement automation tools to streamline planning and reporting activities.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field; a Master's degree or professional certification (e.g., CPA, CMA) is preferred.
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in financial management, preferably within the media or technology sectors.
• Proven experience in financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting.
• Strong knowledge of accounting principles and financial regulations.
• Proficiency in financial software and ERP systems; advanced Excel skills are essential.
• Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
What We Offer:
• A collaborative and innovative work environment at the forefront of sports media technology.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• The chance to be part of a company that is revolutionizing sports accessibility worldwide.
Application Process:
If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for finance and a love for sports, we would love to hear from you.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are interested in joining Sportway.
Sportway is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sportway AB
(org.nr 556965-9708), http://www.sportway.com Arbetsplats
Sportway Kontakt
Martin Englund martin.englund@sportway.com Jobbnummer
9278411