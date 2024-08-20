Senior Business Controller
Volvo Business Services AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
At GTT Controlling & Product Finance you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
As a business partner, you deliver financial analysis and guidance to Vehicle Technology, striving to maximize the added value through improved business performance. You oversee the financial reporting and analysis for R&D, both from a project, as well as an OPEX perspective. Your task is to provide transparency in the financial performance, to be the storyteller. A prerequisite for success is a strong ability for cooperation and communication, taking your financial analysis and make it actionable. You report to the VP Vehicle Technology Business Control.
Your main focus will be to:
* Support Vehicle Technology streams & Chief Digital office to develop financial forecasts and operational goals by applying business judgment and providing financial insights to assist with decision-making
* Provide quarterly expense forecasts
* Secure month end closing deliveries
* Performing variance analysis, reviewing and challenging reported actuals and forecasts and preparation of management reporting.
* Work with continuous improvements of methods and tools
* Secure cost control and efficiency, ensuring the fulfillment of the Volvo Group financial policies and procedures
* Ad hoc financial analysis
Your future team
We are part of the Controlling & Product Finance team in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. As Business Partners of Vehicle Technology, we provide business analysis and financial direction, tailored to optimize the performance of the functions and R&D portfolios. We are a global team, comprising of Business Controllers and Finance Project Managers located in mainly in Gothenburg and Bangalore, also some spread across Curitiba, Lyon and Greensboro.
We have a can-do team spirit and always encourage each other to dare, perform and develop. Our culture is built on collaboration with mutual trust and respect, with a mindset to continuously improve our delivery and bring added-value to our stakeholders.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
To be successful in your new role we want you have the following experience/competencies:
* University degree, Masters level preferred
* 5-10 yrs experience from Business Controlling.
* Experience from Business Controlling in AB VOLVO is considered a merit
* IT proficiency - Good knowledge of Microsoft Office & SAP R/3. Power BI is a merit
* Fluent in English
We see that you are an analytical, structured team-player, who is capable of both working independently but also together with the team.
You are also someone taking action and driving our team and work forward.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment, with a wide range of challenges, interacting with skilled colleagues from different functions. You will also have the opportunity to shape and improve the role and the processes as the organization and ways of working are developing. It is an exciting time to join the Volvo Group as we are about to launch the one of the biggest technical transformation journeys since the wheel was invented, going fully with fossil free solutions.
Curious and have some questions?
Zende Khajahusen, Acting VP Vehicle Tech Business Control, khajahusen.zende@volvo.com
Last application date 31st August 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13004-42765982". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Zende Khajahusen 031660000 Jobbnummer
8849660