Senior BI Developer
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-08-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
Senior BI Developer
Location: Umeå, Sweden
Employment Type: Consulting Assignment
Assignment Duration: September 2026 – September 2027, with the possibility of extension
Workload: Full-time (100%)
Work Arrangement: On-site
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Senior BI Developer to join a consulting assignment supporting the development and modernization of a data and analytics environment. The role is ideal for someone who enjoys working hands-on with data platforms, business intelligence, and database solutions while contributing to technical improvements and best practices.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to build reliable data solutions, enhance reporting capabilities, and improve data-driven decision-making across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain data warehouse and business intelligence solutions.
Build and optimize ETL/ELT processes for efficient data integration.
Develop, maintain, and improve SQL databases, stored procedures, and data models.
Analyze and resolve performance issues in existing database environments.
Create scalable and maintainable data pipelines and analytical solutions.
Work closely with business stakeholders to understand reporting and analytics requirements.
Contribute to documentation, code quality, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Support the team by sharing technical knowledge and promoting best practices.
Required Qualifications
Extensive experience in Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing, or Data Engineering.
Strong expertise in Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL.
Proven experience with database development, data modeling, and performance optimization.
Hands-on experience designing and maintaining ETL/ELT solutions.
Experience working in Agile development environments.
Ability to independently analyze complex technical challenges and deliver effective solutions.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish, both written and spoken.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Microsoft BI technologies such as SSIS, SSAS, or SSRS.
Knowledge of Power BI for reporting and dashboard development.
Experience using Azure DevOps or similar development lifecycle tools.
Programming experience with Python or similar languages for data processing or automation.
Familiarity with modern cloud-based data platforms such as Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Factory, or Databricks.
Experience modernizing traditional data warehouse solutions.
Understanding of data governance, master data management, or information modeling.
Experience working in regulated or data-intensive industries.
Previous mentoring or technical leadership experience.
Knowledge of modern data architecture concepts such as Data Mesh.
If you have a strong background in BI and data platform development and enjoy working in a collaborative, technically advanced environment, we would be happy to hear from you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600)
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10022374