Senior Battery Verification Engineer, Electromobility
2025-06-16
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions. As part of the Volvo Group Electromobility team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Be part of our evolution as we launch our new Sustainable Technology Laboratories. You'll contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. We are looking for a Senior Battery Verification Engineer. Is it you? Apply now!
The Role
Energy Storage Systems Module and Component Test Execution is a new group within the Electromobility Validation & Verification organization, with the responsibility of providing test data to stakeholders within the Energy Storage Engineering organization. We are looking for a Senior Battery Verification Engineer with a passion to verify new technologies, work with continuous improvements and in the end contribute to creating improved solutions that brings value to our company.
You will also support in building up our new Sustainable Technology Laboratory (STL), a new building that will contain laboratories, test facilities and office space. The main purpose of the Sustainable Technology Laboratory building is to accommodate a laboratory for sustainable technology focusing on battery electrical vehicles and fuel cell vehicles. The STL building will include test cells for system testing of electrical driveline units, fuel cells and batteries as well as charging.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
* Battery electrical module test according to test specification
* Planning of verification scope and developing test setups and methodology
* Planning and coordinating verification scope regarding test setups and test equipment usage
* Execution of test according to test specifications
* Quality assurance of test data and meta data results.
* Develop methods for test set-up and verification of battery hardware
* Experience in Python/ C++ programming
* Experience in test reporting
* Knowledge in usability and set-up of electrical test equipment and measurement equipment is meritorious
* Performing electrical module testing both in-house and also at external test facilities, while travelling is required from time to time.
Some other responsibilities also come into consideration. These are activities such as:
Participating in the purchasing process for new electrical test equipment and measurement equipment, including gathering requirements from stakeholders. Evaluating supplier responses for work packages (e.g. for testing activities at external test facilities). Participation in our continuous improvement work, etc.
To succeed in this role, you will require
* Min. 5 years system test and verification experience from battery testing
* Knowledge in battery materials characterization
* Experience from automotive industry
* Education level as master's in engineering.
As a person you have great communication skills and are a team player. Your structured way helps to proactively plan together with other team members. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and takes own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get many opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills. Ersättning
