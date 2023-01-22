Senior backend java developer
2023-01-22
You will be working with the latest technologies and methodologies in high-performing, agile teams. The pace is fast and you will be expected to take responsibility and work independently.
Your responsibilities
You will work in a DevOps team and will be involved in the whole cycle of development: design, implementation, testing and deployment in the cloud
You'll take part in all the Scrum ceremonies along with the company wide meetings including internal training
You will be responsible for the quality of the code , supported by quality metrics tools like Sonar and peer developers code reviews.
You will implement unit and integration tests and occasionally support developers in test in end-to-end tests implementation
A perfect candidate has:
Strong communication skills
Fluent in English
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in computer science field
Solid Java knowledge
Practical experience with Play Framework or Spring Framework or Java EE
Practical experience with modern front-end JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React
Knowledge related to databases (SQL, ORM, NoSQL) and database engines (PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Experience with Linux, bash, Docker and Kubernetes
Good understanding of microservice architecture and design patters
Application performance analysis and optimization skills
Previous experience with FinTech related projects or industries are beneficial
And as a person you are open-minded, strive for continuous improvement and eager to test new technologies/forward thinking.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-21
E-post: suresh.draco@gmail.com
