Senior Backend Engineer
2024-06-18
About MATCHi
Having spent the past decade within the world of racket sports, one undeniable trend is its growth. Every day, new individuals take up racket sports and we are happy to play our part in making the games we all know and love more accessible through user-friendly tech.
Since our launch in 2012, our vision remains consistent: to become the premier platform for the global racket sports community, serving both venues and players. While we're just getting started, we're recognized as one of the industry's fastest-growing companies, connecting 2500 venues, serving over 2 million players via our app, and employing 100+ team members globally. Whether it is tennis, padel, badminton, or table tennis, our innovations aim to unite racket sports lovers worldwide, encouraging them to #playmoreWhat You'll Do
As a Senior Backend Engineer at MATCHi, you will work with complex global products and will be highly involved in decisions related to the overall product strategy. You will work in a cross-functional team to build user-friendly solutions for mobile and web that are both scalable and reliable.
Being a senior engineer, you will have the responsibility to coach junior members of the team to ensure the team's further development. You will take an active part in daily routines, plan and execute on bets and initiatives. Additionally, you will collaborate with other great engineers, product managers, and designers to develop and deliver best-in-class solutions for our end users.About you
We believe you are an enthusiastic developer with a solid background in digital product development, preferably in a startup or smaller company environment. Your professional journey probably includes:
Extensive experience with Java, Golang, Groovy, or similar languages.
Familiarity with monolith architecture and experience in migrating to microservices and serverless architectures.
Proven track record in developing cross-platform products and comfort with AWS and infrastructure as code.
Experience with relational databases, ORM, and MVC frameworks.
Strong communication skills, a curious and kind nature, and a commitment to teamwork and knowledge sharing.
What we offer
A collaborative team and a culture of trust and autonomy.
A team who truly believes and lives by the values: Attentive teamwork, Brave Hearts and Focused Mind.
A modern office with the possibility of a flexible working setup.
A possibility to work with a product that helps people live a more social and active life connected to a passion.
Huge possibilities to learn new things and lots of opportunities for personal development.
If you're eager to explore the possibilities of a career at MATCHi, just click the "Apply" button below or at the top of this page, and you could be on your way to becoming a match with MATCHi!
