Bits in bullets
We are building a platform that both orchestrates and automates the management of other fintechs' infrastructure providers with a low-code experience.
We are just getting started so there are opportunities for significant responsibility and impact.
We are backed by Cherry Ventures, who have previously been the first backers behind top Nordic brands and fintechs like Juni, Moss, Mondu, and Hedvig.
What you will be building
We are building a platform that both orchestrates and automates the management of other fintechs' infrastructure providers with a low-code experience. The role as Senior Backend Engineer includes:
You will design and build the foundation of the Bits platform and tech stack.
Implement connections to some of the world's most modern service and infrastructure providers.
Building scalable systems that underpin the Bits Platform.
Collaborate closely with the frontend team to achieve the best outcome.
You will have great influence of what technology decisions are needed for scalability, monitoring and availability.
You will take ownership of implementing connections to some of the world's most modern infrastructure providers.
Our tech stack for backend: Go, AWS - both serverless and microservices architecture, Lambda using SST, Terraform, RDS, Postgres, Protocol Buffers/gRPC, Auth0.
Preferred experiences
Experience with System, API integrations, orchestration and automation of services, database and best practices.
Experience of working in a cross-functional environment.
Experience from the fintech industry.
Experience with Go, AWS, DevOps, micro services and cloud technologies.
What's in it for you?
Fast-paced environment with top-tier benefits.
At Bits we believe in building an environment to have your best experiences, have fun and think long-term to achieve our vision. Therefore it's important to us that you get meaningfully compensated. That includes salary and our employees stock option program and a thriving working culture.
To be successful over time we prioritise benefits and wellbeing at work. In addition to our standard benefits of a state-of-the-art tech setup, 30 days vacation, and work where you want or from our lovely office in Stockholm. We want to offer our employees a tailor-made package of benefits of your choice. Just let us know and we will do what we can to make you happy!
