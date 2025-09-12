Senior Backend Developer
2025-09-12
If you have an interest in iGaming and you want to be part of a fast-paced environment that exists, come, and join us in this journey as an Senior Backend Developer!
A taste of what you'll do
The Senior Backend Developer works on Videoslots' in-house projects by designing features, writing code, performing code reviews, solving problems, tracking down bugs and delivering stable and well written solutions. Versatility, ownership qualities, and enthusiasm for tackling technical challenges and problems across our stack are required in this role, as our platform continues to be built.
Designing and developing new Backend features
Performing functional requirements analysis
Proposing and owning architectural solutions across multiple projects
Writing high quality code and documentation
Maintaining and improving code in multiple projects including legacy code
Working closely with other developers, QA, and the product team
Applying analytical skills and be committed to quality.
Help tracking requests, issues, work progress and any other changes using our project management tools.
Providing estimates and technical documentation on request
Showing sensitivity to the performance, reliability
and maintainability of your code
Managing individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables
Working in collaboration with external partners when required
Being responsible for the optimal maintenance of your development and test environments
Managing your code changes using our version control system
Coaching and mentoring other Backend developers
Performing code reviews
Who and what we are after?
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or similar field
Minimum of 4 years of experience in a comparable software development role
PHP master
Proven Laravel experience would be considered as an advantage
Good knowledge of REST or GraphQL web services
Aware of the challenges which come with working on scalable and high-performant applications
Strong understanding of HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript
Proficiency with development in Linux environments
Ability to proficiently document and write test cases
Structured, good attention to detail and thorough
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
Employee benefits:
Health insurance
Pension
Wellness allowance
Birthday leave
Company and Team building events
Flexible start and finish times
30 paid vacation days a year
Relaxed working environment
Daily fresh fruit, tea, and coffee
Additional marriage leave
Refer a friend bonus
Professional development support
