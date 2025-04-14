Senior Automation Engineer
2025-04-14
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We're looking for a Senior Automation Engineer to join the Custom Engineering department at our site in Uppsala. CBS is a global organization within Cytiva that delivers customized equipment, instrumentation and solutions to our customers around the world.
As Senior Automation Engineer at Custom Engineering, you will be part of and contribute to our positive and dynamic delivery focused culture. Each customer order becomes a project, delivered by a cross-functional team focused on meeting our customers high expectations in lead-time and quality.
You will be responsible for the automation design of our products. You will make use of your strong collaboration skills working in cross functional project teams, transforming customer needs into deliverables. Your genuine interest in technology and curiosity to develop and learn is essential for you excelling in this role.
In addition to product development will you also make use of your automation engineering skills supporting the sales and quotation organization, the service organization and the QC organization in testing and FAT.
Key responsibilities in this role include:
Programming of PLC, SCADA and configuration of automation software.
Design and creation of P&IDs.
Support verification and testing of bioprocess equipment.
Supporting Sales and Quotation, Service, QC and other colleagues within CBS.
The essential requirement of the job include:
BSc in Automation Engineering or equivalent experience.
Experience in Rockwell and CODESYS platforms
Experience in industrial field bus technologies.
Experience in AutoCAD software.
Knowledge of industry and/or academic practices and standards related to structural analysis, and structural verification testing.
Professional level English skills, both written and oral. Fluency in Swedish is an advantage.
It would be a plus if you also possess:
Experience and knowledge in automation engineering, establishing requirements specifications and writing technical reports.
Experience and knowledge in software development and related tools.
Experience in Siemens or other automation platforms
Knowledge about safety of machinery.
Experience in UNICORN is desirable.
To be successful in this role, we're looking for an energized and results-oriented self-starter with great communication skills. Whether you're a seasoned engineer or newly graduated isn't the most important, what matters is your drive and passion for automation design and technology.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, so please apply as soon as possible. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Anders Wessman at anders.wessman@cytiva.com
