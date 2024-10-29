Senior Assistant Product Manager
2024-10-29
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you have a passion for product management and experience from working with valves and steam components? Are you also an energic and supportive person? Then this might be the opportunity for you!
The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Components team within Factory Sustainable Solutions and OEM Components, Business Sector KCPSCM in PSE, is recruiting a Senior Assistant Product Manager to support our team of Product Managers, with focus on the valve and steam portfolio, as well as being our Obsolescence Driver (50/50).
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden and you will report to the manager of the OEM Support Team.
What you will do
The team is responsible for our global product portfolio of OEM components such as valves, pumps, and electrical components. The portfolio thus includes components purchased from selected suppliers and intended to be used across all three businesses; Packaging, Processing and Services.
In this team we drive standardization and the continuous improvement of the OEM portfolio to ensure competitiveness and to support business strategies whilst complying to Tetra Pak standards and legal requirements. You will be part of a technically skilled team with the focus on creating, establishing and supporting a global portfolio of OEM components. You will work closely with many internal stakeholders such as the Business Streams, the Project organization, Services, Development & Technology (D&T), Supplier Management as well as with our suppliers.
As Senior Assistant Product Manager you will:
Support the product portfolio of Valves and Steam during life cycle
Ensure components are compliant with legal demands and Tetra Pak requirements
Support internal and external Stakeholders with technical support
Maintain and update documentation and Master Data of the components
Lead product creation/cancellation/change and ensure Master Data quality including review and update of faulty UNSPSC classification
Drive standardization globally at Tetra Pak and scout for new and improved components and secure high-quality product portfolio
Manage Supplier- and other internal and external Stakeholder relations along with various support activities
As Obsolescence Driver you will:
Support with strategic initiatives and drive for continuous improvement in way of working
Manage Life Cycle Data globally at Tetra Pak
Manage the inbox of global obsolescence issues and creation of internal projects
We believe you have
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-11-14
To know more about the position contact Tina Eldh at +46 46 36 3445
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
