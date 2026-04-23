Senior Analytics Engineer
Enhanza AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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About the role
This is not about maintaining a data stack - it's about building the future of it.
You will drive the transition toward an agentic AI architecture where data, code, and AI work together seamlessly. This includes:
Architecting and developing the data platform with a code-first approach
Building and evolving metric layers and data models (dbt)
Developing internal tools and IP, such as a custom Python-based SQL compiler
Integrating AI (e.g. Google Vertex AI / Gemini) to enable intelligent data access
Ensuring scalability, security, and multi-tenant architecture
You will be the authority in this space - there is no senior architect above you to rely on.
We're looking for someone who
Has a genuine passion for code, data, and systems - and approaches problems with a software engineering mindset.
You are:
A strong Python developer (OOP, type hinting, Pydantic)
Highly experienced with dbt Core and modern data modeling
Comfortable working code-first (not drag-and-drop tools)
Experienced with AI coding tools (Copilot, Cursor, etc.) - but maintain full control over your code
Capable of designing scalable, robust data architectures
Nice to have:
Experience with Cube Cloud or similar semantic layers
Familiarity with SQL generation tools (e.g. SQLGlot, Pypika)
Experience with Google Vertex AI / Gemini
Experience with orchestration tools like Prefect
Who you are
You are someone who:
Delivers value consistently, not just in the early stages
Prioritizes effectively and avoids unnecessary complexity
Thrives with ownership and autonomy
Builds systems that last and scale
Prefers optimizing existing tools over chasing new ones
Why Enhanza?
Build cutting-edge AI and data infrastructure from the ground up
Join a small, experienced team with high trust and real ownership
Work from a premium office in central Stockholm
Opportunity to make real technical impact Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06
E-post: applications@enhanza.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Arbetsförmedlingen". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enhanza AB
(org.nr 556834-1753) Arbetsplats
Vasakronan Sergel Arena Kontakt
Jon Shubeli jon.shubeli@enhanza.com +46736260268 Jobbnummer
9872893