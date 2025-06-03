Senior accountant
We are looking for a Senior Accountant for a company in Gothenburg. Starts is in June, 12 month contract to begin with.
Description
We are looking for a R2R Senior accountant to our clients financial operation center (FOC) in Gothenburg. Our clients FOC team support the countries in Northern Europe, the specific role has primarily focus on our entities in Sweden. In this role you will work with accounting activities and continuous improvements within the scope. The candidate will work closely with the R2R team to plan and ensure accounting activities are performed on time.
Responsibilities
Manage and execute accounting activities with high quality.
Be responsible for specific month-end closing activities in a company.
Supervise specific financial reporting areas or a specific company on an everyday basis.
Be a teamplayer in the reporting process and upload data to our consolidation tool.
Our client offers you
A job in an international environment with focus on leadership in the whole organization.
You will be a part of a diverse workforce where you get to face exciting challenges and varied tasks.
To be part of an engaged Record to Report team with a lot of team spirit.
Requirements
University graduate with wide experience working in the Accounting/Finance reporting area(5 years or more).
Experience in ERP-systems as SAP and used to be finance process-oriented.
Computer literacy is essential and experience in MS office applications (excellent command of MS Excel is a must).
Are a result driven person with attention to details.
Up to date standard knowledge of corporate and local accounting rules.
Fluency in English is essential, Swedish is a merit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 12 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
