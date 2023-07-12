Section Assistant - Scania
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you a service-minded and structured person looking for a job as an assistant within a fast-moving domain?
You will be part of a team that enjoys constant work of developing improvements and new ways of working.
Who are we
Software Development System at Scania is a growing organization with around 200 employees, placed at Scania Technical Center in Södertälje. We work in a scaled agile setup, combining the best of traditional Scania culture in a global organization. In a global context, we are part of a larger team responsible for solving challenges together within Traton.
Your responsibilities
In the role of Section Assistant, you will be responsible for one or several sections (approx 100 persons). Firstly, you will be a member of our section management team, which comprises both line managers and technical leadership. Secondly, you will also form part of our administrative team, which consists of one other section assistant and is led by our department assistant.
You will actively participate in our section management strategic work. Within the admin team, you will, in close collaboration with the other assistants, support the section with
• organise and prepare meetings and be responsible for administrative support
• support in travel bookings and expenses
• manage IT orders, approvals as well as manage access rights
• invoice and purchase orders
• assist manager with recruitment and onboarding new employees, etc.
• administration of section home page
Your profile
Being unafraid to try new things and maintaining a positive approach to challenges is the key. Excellent communication and networking skills are necessary for success in the role, as well as being a true team player.
To enjoy the role you need to be proficient in Microsoft Office 365 applications such as Outlook, Teams and SharePoint and other internal and external systems. You like to work both independently and in a team and like a fast-paced environment. For you, it is natural to have high integrity and to be service-minded with a solution-focused approach to what the day offers.
Your skills in administration are crucial for success, such as having a structured way of working and being proficient in time management. Supporting managers and colleagues in both easy and challenging tasks is for you enjoyable.
The role requires you to be fluent in Swedish and English, both in written and oral communication, as we work in an international environment.
For more information
Please contact Maria Nygren Head of EDI at +46736686989 or Malin Engberg, Department Assistant at ED at +46(0)8 553 714 96
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but on the 16 of August at the latest. Please submit your CV, personal letter, and copies of your certificates. Applications are processed continuously.
Please note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
